The Controversial Comments Ayo Edebiri Made About Jennifer Lopez

2024 is proving to be Ayo Edebiri's year. The star of "The Bear" kicked off the year by taking home an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her work on the show, which, as a bonus, had already been renewed for a third season. At the same time, though, she also faced some major scrutiny thanks to a resurfaced interview in which she slammed Jennifer Lopez, calling her "a little thief!" Edebiri was yet to become a household name when she stopped by the "Scam Goddess" podcast in 2020 and ripped into J.Lo, questioning her singing abilities and accusing her of using ghost singers.

It's a theory that has long been circulating online. In fact, Ashanti told Blogxilla in 2014 that she wrote "Ain't It Funny" and does indeed sing on it. "I demoed the record for her — that was before I was signed to Murder, Inc. — and they kept my hook and some of the backgrounds and ad libs and stuff like that," she revealed. Similarly, Christina Milian admitted in 2016 that not only did she write "Play" but her vocals stayed on it, too. "Oh yeah, I sing on the chorus," she told Malcolm Music, but downplayed it, noting, "I think that's a known thing." Neither artist appeared to take too much offense — noting that's just how the music industry works — but when Edebiri addressed the issue on "Scam Goddess," she doled out more criticism than Ashanti or Milian ever did.