Signs Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds' Marriage May Not Last

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of Hollywood's most dazzling "it" couples. Not only are the two a sight for sore eyes, but their combined Hollywood star power has made them a favorite pair ever since their relationship is believed to have begun in 2011. Their whirlwind romance took them to the altar in 2012, where they shared their vows in an intimate wedding kept under wraps from the paparazzi. Over a decade and four kids later, the two continue to turn heads over their storybook romance.

In Hollywood, however, things can change in the blink of an eye. Like we've seen so many times before, celebrity couples can often crumble under the harsh spotlight of the public eye and the pressure of demanding careers. While things can look peachy on the red carpet and on the shiny front page of a magazine, sometimes trouble brewing behind the surface can threaten even the strongest of couples.

For Lively and Reynolds, humor is generally their go-to route to skirt any uncomfortable topics and keep each other on their toes. But it begs the question: Could the couple be covering up issues in their marriage by laughing it off? We're breaking down all the reasons as to why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' marriage may not last.