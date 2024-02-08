Signs Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds' Marriage May Not Last
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of Hollywood's most dazzling "it" couples. Not only are the two a sight for sore eyes, but their combined Hollywood star power has made them a favorite pair ever since their relationship is believed to have begun in 2011. Their whirlwind romance took them to the altar in 2012, where they shared their vows in an intimate wedding kept under wraps from the paparazzi. Over a decade and four kids later, the two continue to turn heads over their storybook romance.
In Hollywood, however, things can change in the blink of an eye. Like we've seen so many times before, celebrity couples can often crumble under the harsh spotlight of the public eye and the pressure of demanding careers. While things can look peachy on the red carpet and on the shiny front page of a magazine, sometimes trouble brewing behind the surface can threaten even the strongest of couples.
For Lively and Reynolds, humor is generally their go-to route to skirt any uncomfortable topics and keep each other on their toes. But it begs the question: Could the couple be covering up issues in their marriage by laughing it off? We're breaking down all the reasons as to why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' marriage may not last.
Did Ryan Reynolds cheat on Scarlett Johansson with Blake Lively?
Before Blake Lively came along, Ryan Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson. The actors tied the knot in 2008 and remained together until they divorced three years later. The timeline gets a bit hairy from a skeptic's standpoint, however, as Reynolds and Lively filmed the movie "Green Lantern" together during the summer of 2010, months before Reynolds and Johansson announced their separation in December of that same year. While the "Gossip Girl" star and Reynolds weren't linked romantically until the fall of 2011, prying minds wanted to know if their spark on set might have led to an affair that ended the "Deadpool" actor's marriage.
Lively and Reynolds haven't spoken openly about an alleged affair, but reports online suggest that Johansson may have resented her former husband for stepping out on their marriage. "Even though there is no evidence behind it, Scarlett has convinced herself that Ryan cheated on her with Blake," a source told the National Enquirer (via the Daily Mail). In an interview with SiriusXM (via YouTube), Reynolds admitted he didn't start dating Lively until after "Green Lantern" premiered, but the insider claimed the movie was the straw that broke the camel's back. "She's incredibly bitter about it," the source added. " ... It was when he started shooting 'Green Lantern' with Blake in 2010 that everything fell apart."
Despite the rumors surrounding her ex, Johansson had some positive things to say about Reynolds in 2023. When talking about their previous marriage on Gwyneth Paltrow's "Goop" podcast, she admitted, "He's a good guy."
An awkward double date sparked their romance
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love affair didn't start without a few hiccups. The "Free Guy" actor admitted that he and his wife were both seeing other people on a double date when they realized they were more attracted to each other than their respective suitors. In an interview for SiriusXM, Reynolds admitted he and Lively were both single in the year that followed the "Green Lantern" premiere, but came together for an awkward double date.
"It was funny 'cause for about a year after 'Green Lantern' had come and gone ... we went on a double date," he recalled. "She was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl, and that was the most awkward date for their respective [partners] cause we were just like fireworks coming across the [table.]" Reynolds admitted the double date was the first time he realized he felt an attraction for the "A Simple Favor" star, as the two had only ever been good friends leading up to that encounter. "I think the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends," he revealed.
One thing led to another, as they often do, and reports started buzzing about their rumored relationship in October 2011. The Daily Mail caught the now-mother of four leaving Reynolds' Boston apartment early in the morning, and months later the publication spotted the star visiting Reynolds' family in Vancouver for the holidays. The rest, they say, is history.
Ryan Reynolds begged Blake Lively to sleep with him
Ryan Reynolds revealed some shocking details about his and Blake Lively's sex life in 2021. On an episode of the "Smartless" podcast, the actor admitted it took a little convincing on his part for the pair to move into the next phase of their relationship. After filming "Green Lantern" together, Reynolds said that the gears started turning in their friendship after that awkward double date, but the two weren't exactly on the same page in terms of sleeping together.
"Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston ... [and I said] 'Well, I'll ride with you,'" he recalled. "We got on the train and we rode together ... I was just begging her to sleep with me," he added. The actor revealed he made the first move in what he likened to a "fairytale" love story. "A week later I was like, 'We should buy a house together,'" he confessed. "And we did."
According to Architectural Digest, the couple bought a house together just six months after they started dating. Reynolds and Lively paid over $2 million for their New York property, which sits about an hour from the city in Bedford. They sold that three-bedroom home in 2013 and opted for a larger seven-bedroom property in Pound Ridge, just a few miles away from their former home. The couple also owns a Tribeca loft in a swanky building that reportedly houses celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Lawrence.
Their wedding had a few speed bumps – that they still think about today
What was supposed to be the happiest day of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's lives ended up being a day embroiled in controversy. The couple shared their vows in an intimate ceremony at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, on the same grounds of what was once a slave plantation. After receiving backlash for their choice in location, Reynolds admitted he and his wife have regrets about their big day.
Calling their choice of venue a "giant fu**ing mistake," the actor admitted to Fast Company (via Hello!), "It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for." He went on to add, "It's impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy." Though the actor revealed the pair decided to redo their vows again at home years later, he still feels shameful about the past mistake.
The pair's choice of wedding location wasn't the only mishap, however. In an interview for Vogue (via Harper's Bazaar), Lively admitted her Marchesa wedding dress was ruined by the end of the night. "Florence Welch was singing and they brought out these sparklers, and I'm watching her sing," Lively recalled, adding, "I look down and my wedding dress has a big burn mark from one of the sparklers. Right on the front." Reynolds, however, dubbed it a souvenir of their nuptials. "'You'll always remember that moment with Florence singing and the sparklers,'" Lively recalled him telling her. "Now that's my favorite part of the dress."
They reportedly lived separate lives
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds caused shock waves in the media when reports suggested the two were living completely separate lives in 2015. At the time, the pair hadn't been seen together publicly in months, and fans started to believe there may have been trouble in paradise. "They've completely drifted apart ... They're both focused on their careers and have no time for each other," a source told Radar Online at the time.
Lively was reportedly busy working on her former lifestyle website Preserve at the time, which sold a variety of bridal shower products. The site didn't last long, however, and was later shut down a year after its launch. Reynolds was filming "Deadpool" when the rumors of the two spending time apart emerged, and a source claimed he wished Lively "would spend more time at home" and less time on other projects.
Despite the two having busy schedules requiring time apart, Reynolds debunked rumors that Hollywood put a strain on their relationship. When the International Business Times tweeted a link to their article titled "Deadpool Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively struggling to spend 'quality time,'" the "Red Notice" star was quick to respond. "I wish. I could use a little 'me time'," Reynolds jokingly wrote in a caption in a retweet of the article.
Reynolds told Elle that the two have managed to agree on their work schedules to spend more time together. "'I mean, for many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film," he revealed. " ... So we sort of trade-off."
They troll each other on Instagram
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are famous for trolling each other online, much to fans' delight. Whether that's a relationship red flag or simply in the name of good fun, the two consistently make headlines for their sassy remarks.
In January of 2023, Lively posted a photo to her Instagram story, per E! News, featuring a nervous-looking Reynolds as he held his head and watched his soccer team Wrexham AFC take on Sheffield United. "I bought ESPN+ today," the "Gossip Girl" star wrote. "Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it." Lively also called out her husband on her Instagram story in 2022 after a stand-in for the actor replaced her to help promote the family plan for Reynolds' company Mint Mobile. "Darling, if you charged more, you could afford me," she wrote, signing off by saying, "Sorry, your real wife."
Reynolds does his fair share of social media jabs at his wife as well, and he took to Instagram on her birthday in 2023 to post a surprising tribute. Instead of posting a photo of Lively, the actor shared a TikTok to his story featuring Mariah Carey. "My favorite thing that's ever happened on August 25," he captioned the post. Two can play at that game, however, as Lively previously posted a photo of her, Reynolds, and Gigi Hadid on the model's birthday in 2021, writing on her Instagram story that she and Hadid "make a much better couple."
Could the paparazzi be causing a strain in their marriage?
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have built an empire with their impressive careers and budding family life. But the pressure of Hollywood and the incessant paparazzi may be taking a toll, as some reports suggest. The couple has made valiant efforts to keep their three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, out of the spotlight, including denouncing the paparazzi for publishing images featuring their young kids. Lively took it a step further in 2021 when she commented on a since-deleted post from the Instagram account Hollywood Star Kids for posting a photo featuring the couple alongside their daughters.
"This is so disturbing," Lively wrote at the time (via Grazia). "I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children," she added. She concluded her rant by pleading with the account to take down the post, writing, "Please. Delete. Please. Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT."
After the account took down the photo, Lively expressed her thanks on her Instagram story. "Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children," she wrote at the time. "YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you." While many celebrity couples have expressed their desires to keep their children out of the press, some fans wonder if the growing pressure of keeping the paparazzi out of their home life could interfere with their relationship.
Blake Lively wasn't keen on Ryan Reynolds buying a soccer team
Blake Lively may not be the biggest fan of all of her husband's hobbies. The actor bought the Welsh soccer club Wrexham alongside actor Rob McElhenney for $2.5 million in 2020, but he didn't exactly consult his wife beforehand. During an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Reynolds admitted he decided to buy the team alongside McElhenney having never met the actor (via YouTube).
Reynolds recalled telling his wife the news by saying, "I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone's DMs again, the really bad news is that ... I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales." He then admitted her reaction was "not good" and joked that the pair were " still working through that one."
Despite receiving the surprising news, Lively seems to have gotten over the purchase by tuning in to see her husband watching the games in angst on ESPN+. All is fair in love and soccer, right?