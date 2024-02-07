Christian McCaffrey Vs. Olivia Culpo: Who Is Richer?

He's an NFL star, while she's a former pageant queen and a Hollywood actor. Between Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo, who happens to have the larger net worth? After nearly four years as a couple, McCaffrey and Culpo announced they were engaged on Instagram in April 2023, sharing photos of the intimate proposal, including a first look at Culpo's engagement ring. "We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible, but apparently word travels fast," the "Culpo Sisters" star wrote on her Instagram Story, per Page Six. "I'm marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiancé." The ginormous sparkler, designed by New York-based jeweler Ring Concierge, features an oval-cut diamond flanked with epaulet side stones in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting. It is estimated to be at least eight carats and is worth somewhere between $500,000 to $600,000.

In a TikTok post last October, Culpo revealed that she and McCaffrey have decided to have their wedding in her home state of Rhode Island after giving it some thinking. "I'm not going to tell you where it is yet," she said in the clip. "It took us a really long time to figure out where we wanted to get married. ... It's the best state in the entire world, and I'm getting married here." The wedding will likely be a lavish and majestic affair, considering that money is no object for both the athlete and Culpo — but McCaffrey definitely has the bigger bank account.