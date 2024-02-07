Christian McCaffrey Vs. Olivia Culpo: Who Is Richer?
He's an NFL star, while she's a former pageant queen and a Hollywood actor. Between Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo, who happens to have the larger net worth? After nearly four years as a couple, McCaffrey and Culpo announced they were engaged on Instagram in April 2023, sharing photos of the intimate proposal, including a first look at Culpo's engagement ring. "We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible, but apparently word travels fast," the "Culpo Sisters" star wrote on her Instagram Story, per Page Six. "I'm marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiancé." The ginormous sparkler, designed by New York-based jeweler Ring Concierge, features an oval-cut diamond flanked with epaulet side stones in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting. It is estimated to be at least eight carats and is worth somewhere between $500,000 to $600,000.
In a TikTok post last October, Culpo revealed that she and McCaffrey have decided to have their wedding in her home state of Rhode Island after giving it some thinking. "I'm not going to tell you where it is yet," she said in the clip. "It took us a really long time to figure out where we wanted to get married. ... It's the best state in the entire world, and I'm getting married here." The wedding will likely be a lavish and majestic affair, considering that money is no object for both the athlete and Culpo — but McCaffrey definitely has the bigger bank account.
Christian McCaffrey rakes in big money from the NFL
While there's no question that Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are a pretty loaded couple, it is the football pro who reigns supreme in the money department, with a net worth reported to be an astonishing $30 million as of January 2024. Not a shocker — at least for NFL fans — given that in 2020, McCaffrey became the highest-paid running back in the league after signing a four-year, $64-million contract extension with the Carolina Panthers. As for Culpo? She certainly isn't doing too bad herself, either, with reports estimating her net worth to be sitting at around $7 million. See? Not too shabby!
That amount is certainly impressive, considering that just a few years ago, the "I Feel Pretty" star was in serious debt following her high-profile split from her ex-boyfriend (of two years), singer Nick Jonas. Culpo opened up about her financial struggles in an episode of TLC's "The Culpo Sisters" in 2022 (via Unilad). "I moved to LA with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love," she recalled. "But when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity." She added, "I just remember night after night, looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn't afford, thinking to myself, 'How am I going to pay my rent?' I couldn't even afford my groceries."
Olivia Culpo's grand gesture for Christian McCaffrey's mom
Oh, how times have changed. Not only can Olivia Culpo afford to pay her bills now, she can also afford to make grand gestures for not just her fiancé but also her future mother-in-law, Lisa McCaffrey. This, after Lisa shared on her podcast, "Your Mom," that she wouldn't be able to attend this year's Super Bowl to watch her son play as tickets to the game, which is set to take place in Vegas on February 11, 2024, were unreasonably expensive. "We looked into a suite, and none of us can afford it — not even Christian money bags over there, nor money bags Olivia," she said. "So, we are not in a suite — I'll tell you that right now." She lamented, "They're outrageously expensive. They're stupid expensive. I don't know if it's the Taylor Swift factor.. if it's the first time in Vegas factor — there's so much going on."
As it turns out, Culpo ended up gifting Christian's mother a 2024 Super Bowl suite as a surprise for her birthday. (FYI, suite prices for the 2024 Super Bowl range anywhere from $1.4 million to $2.5 million. Cool.) In an Instagram Story post, she wrote, "Fake news! Happy birthday, Lisa. I bought you a suite." However, during a press conference on February 6, 2024, Christian told Extra that he had to stop Olivia from shelling out that much money for the game, stating, "She tried to [buy a suite]. But I will not let anybody pay to watch me play." Adding, "I had to nix that."