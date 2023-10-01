Weird Things About Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey's Relationship

Back in 2012, Olivia Culpo first made waves when she took home the Miss Rhode Island and Miss USA crowns. Following her monumental wins, the beloved talent established a successful career as a social media influencer, actor, and reality star, garnering a dedicated fanbase in the process. "I'm always trying to go outside of my comfort zone when it comes to being an entrepreneur," she told Haute Living when reflecting on her career. However, Culpo's various professional achievements are only one aspect of her life with which fans have become obsessed.

In addition to her career, the "Model Squad" star's colorful love life has become a hot topic amongst fans, especially her current relationship with San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey. In April, after four years of dating, the couple announced they were engaged in a romantic post on Instagram. "4.2.23," the couple wrote, with infinity symbols bookending the date, alongside a series of black and white photos from the heartfelt moment. Culpo also praised McCaffrey on her Instagram Story: "We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible. I'm marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiancé" (via Brides).

With the sound of wedding bells in the couple's future, we did a deep dive into the lovebird's history. However, in doing so, we've discovered some odd things about Culpo and McCaffrey's relationship.