The Real Reason Scott Disick And Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship Ended

Kourtney Kardashian may have found martial bliss with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, but we just can't let go of the nearly 10-year relationship she had with the father of her first three children, Scott Disick. Viewers were introduced to the couple on the very first episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2007, and over time, viewers got to see the pair go through good times and plenty of bad times, too. Ultimately, Kourtney and Scott ended their relationship for good in 2015.

There were speculations about why these two fell apart. On "KUWTK" and its spinoffs, fans saw the former couple navigate Scott's infidelities, his excessive drinking, and his partying lifestyle, which was a cause for concern for Kourtney and contributed to their downfall. However, they have maintained a successful co-parenting relationship for their kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Scott told Kourtney on her lifestyle website, Poosh, "And it's not like the easiest thing for us, but the fact that we've tried and we made it work makes life that much better."

Although these two couldn't make things work romantically and have moved on, fans still want to know what really caused Scott and Kourtney to throw in the towel on their relationship. Let's take a deep dive into the real reason why these stars broke up.