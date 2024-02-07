Why The Royal Family's Ex-Butler Believes Meghan Didn't Visit King Charles After His Cancer News

The New Year has ushered in a lot of change for the British royal family, with people wondering how Meghan Markle fits into the equation. In atypical fashion, King Charles III candidly shared news of his health with the public, first announcing his plans to undergo prostate surgery, followed by his cancer diagnosis. "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace disclosed in a statement (via People). The king has therefore begun outpatient treatment, and won't be appearing for public duties.

Well wishes for Charles poured in soon after the news broke. "Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery," President Joe Biden tweeted on February 5. On February 6, Prince Harry touched down at London's Heathrow Airport and later held a private meeting with his father and Queen Camilla, per People. The meeting sparked hopes of a reconciliation between Harry and Charles, who fell out amid the former's decision to step down from senior royal duties and relocate to California. "Hopefully [Harry] will bring the grandchildren at some point too, as that would be lovely for all of them," the insider added.

While Charles' cancer diagnosis may present Harry with an opportunity to repair his relationship with his dad, Meghan Markle was noticeably absent during the trip. As it turns out, there was a good reason for her decision to opt out.