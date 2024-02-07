Why The Royal Family's Ex-Butler Believes Meghan Didn't Visit King Charles After His Cancer News
The New Year has ushered in a lot of change for the British royal family, with people wondering how Meghan Markle fits into the equation. In atypical fashion, King Charles III candidly shared news of his health with the public, first announcing his plans to undergo prostate surgery, followed by his cancer diagnosis. "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace disclosed in a statement (via People). The king has therefore begun outpatient treatment, and won't be appearing for public duties.
Well wishes for Charles poured in soon after the news broke. "Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery," President Joe Biden tweeted on February 5. On February 6, Prince Harry touched down at London's Heathrow Airport and later held a private meeting with his father and Queen Camilla, per People. The meeting sparked hopes of a reconciliation between Harry and Charles, who fell out amid the former's decision to step down from senior royal duties and relocate to California. "Hopefully [Harry] will bring the grandchildren at some point too, as that would be lovely for all of them," the insider added.
While Charles' cancer diagnosis may present Harry with an opportunity to repair his relationship with his dad, Meghan Markle was noticeably absent during the trip. As it turns out, there was a good reason for her decision to opt out.
Megan Markle wanted to give Prince Harry time alone with his dad
Grant Harrold, former butler to King Charles III, opened up to The New York Post about Meghan Markle's possible reasons for staying in California. "Meghan made the decision that it was best to stay home with the children, and maybe she feels that this is something Harry has got to do alone," Harrold explained. "It's his father. She's aware of the close relationship and probably encouraged him to come over." Harrold went on to say that the father-son duo likely took the opportunity to discuss future plans. "I'm sure at some point they will bring the grandchildren over, that might be part of what's being discussed — an opportunity for them to come over as a family," he added.
While Harry has had an up-and-down relationship with Charles, he shared loving recollections of his dad in his memoir, "Spare," via Town & Country. In a 2023 interview with "60 Minutes," the Duke of Sussex also expressed a desire to repair relations with the Windsors. "That's all I've ever asked for," he said. Meanwhile, Meghan — who has a difficult relationship with her own father — is believed to have a soft spot for Charles. Charles walked her down the aisle in her 2018 wedding, and the two have kept in touch ever since. "There is more warmth between Harry and Meghan and Charles than other family members, and that has grown since they've left the country," royal expert Omie Scobie told The Mirror.