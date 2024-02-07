Relationship Expert Tells Us King Charles' Cancer Could Drive Wedge Between Harry & Meghan

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 75. Buckingham Palace announced the news days after the monarch underwent routine testing for his prostate. "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," said Buckingham Palace in a statement (via NBC News). "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer." Unfortunately, Charles' diagnosis has raised a host of questions about the future of the royal family. Between what possible title Queen Camilla would inherit should he tragically succumb to cancer to how his recovery could impact Prince William and Kate Middleton, Charles' health woes are understandably proving to reach way far outside of himself.

Another issue raised is whether Charles' health problems will impact not only his relationship with his estranged son, Prince Harry, but Harry's relationship with his wife, Meghan Markle. The former senior royals abdicated royal duties together in 2020, according to the BBC, and have mostly kept their physical distance in recent years. However, the Associated Press has reported that Harry has already traveled to London to meet with his ailing father. According to matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, Susan Trombetti, King Charles' diagnosis could help repair his bond with Harry. Unfortunately, Trombetti exclusively tells Nicki Swift it could also "drive the Duke and Duchess apart whether or not it's immediate, or in the aftermath and fallout of his condition."