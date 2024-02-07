Relationship Expert Tells Us King Charles' Cancer Could Drive Wedge Between Harry & Meghan
King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 75. Buckingham Palace announced the news days after the monarch underwent routine testing for his prostate. "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," said Buckingham Palace in a statement (via NBC News). "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer." Unfortunately, Charles' diagnosis has raised a host of questions about the future of the royal family. Between what possible title Queen Camilla would inherit should he tragically succumb to cancer to how his recovery could impact Prince William and Kate Middleton, Charles' health woes are understandably proving to reach way far outside of himself.
Another issue raised is whether Charles' health problems will impact not only his relationship with his estranged son, Prince Harry, but Harry's relationship with his wife, Meghan Markle. The former senior royals abdicated royal duties together in 2020, according to the BBC, and have mostly kept their physical distance in recent years. However, the Associated Press has reported that Harry has already traveled to London to meet with his ailing father. According to matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, Susan Trombetti, King Charles' diagnosis could help repair his bond with Harry. Unfortunately, Trombetti exclusively tells Nicki Swift it could also "drive the Duke and Duchess apart whether or not it's immediate, or in the aftermath and fallout of his condition."
King Charles' cancer could bring him closer to Prince Harry
Matchmaker Susan Trombetti tells Nicki Swift, "[Prince Harry] could blame [Meghan Markle] when the dust settles." The CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking also expressed skepticism about King Charles' condition, noting that Harry's rapid travels to the U.K. could indicate that the king's health is worse than the Palace has conveyed. "I feel if it were minor, maybe in the upcoming weeks he would come to visit," added Trombetti. "It might have been found early, but this possible cease fire is probably a reconciliation in the works."
Trombetti also feels that Markle's thoughts on Prince Harry's reconciliation with King Charles will determine how it affects their relationship. And while Trombetti understands Markle's two small kids would impede her ability to make the trip with Harry on short notice, she also noted the lingering tension between herself and the royal family. "She has made it clear they are the enemy," Trombetti continued. "He is alone in the U.K., so how much can she support him and have his back when he knows how she feels? The rift needs to heal." Trombetti also noted that she's unsure if Harry and King Charles were previously in contact, citing Prince Harry's January 2023 "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper where he revealed he wasn't in contact with his father.
Could Charles' cancer stir up resentment in Prince Harry?
King Charles' health problems could prove disastrous for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "If [King Charles'] cancer is serious, I do feel there will be consequences to pay," says matchmaker Susan Trombetti. "Harry was sheltered and unhappy, and I think Meghan had a strong influence which may become diluted due to the circumstances as he reconciles with his dad," Trombetti shares exclusively with Nicki Swift. The matchmaker also pointed to the strength of Harry's relationship with Charles, noting that despite the tension, Prince Harry wasted no time going to be with his father as he undergoes cancer treatment. Ultimately, Trombetti believes that Harry possibly losing his father could "cause serious reflection, and that might mean him reflecting on his relationship with Meghan, too."
With that said, Trombetti is "glad to see Harry visit his father, and maybe in time, he will mend fences with his brother too." So far, the nature of Prince Harry's visit with Charles has been kept under wraps. However, according to The Independent, the father and son pair reportedly spent nearly an hour together during their visit on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the outlet also reported that Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William, had zero plans to meet and possibly hash things out. However, as People noted, William is also juggling with aiding his wife Kate Middleton's recovery from abdominal surgery, which took place around the time that King Charles III sought prostate treatment.