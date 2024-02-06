What Would Queen Camilla's New Title Be If King Charles Died From Cancer?
Queen Camilla has been rocking her new royal title ever since King Charles ascended the throne, but with the king's latest diagnosis, there is a possibility that her title could change again even sooner than she probably thought.
King Charles was in line for the crown for decades before it was bestowed upon him. Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, Charles immediately became king, and with that, Camilla became Queen Consort Camilla. Charles and Camilla would have to wait a couple of months before they were officially crowned in front of millions in May 2023. It's been nearly a year since their coronation, and now, Charles has been diagnosed with a serious illness that could affect the future of the throne.
In early February 2024, Buckingham Palace released a statement revealing that King Charles was diagnosed with a "form of cancer." They said that doctors discovered his cancer diagnosis during a series of tests while he was in the hospital "for a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate." The statement revealed that King Charles will be holding off on attending public events in the meantime, reading, "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual." Much of the details of Charles' diagnosis remain private, but it has much of the public understandably pondering one question: If Charles were to pass away, what would Queen Camilla's new title be?
Queen Camilla won't face a major title change
King Charles' cancer diagnosis has made people question many things about the future of Britain, including how titles would change among the royal family — specifically for Queen Camilla. With the possibility that Camilla could outlive the king, there has been plenty of talk about what will happen to her title if she does. Well, it won't face any major change.
According to Harper's Bazaar, Queen Consort Camilla will become Queen Dowager Camilla should she outlive King Charles. Dowager is a typical title for queens who become widows, though the majority of them also take on the title of queen mother, which essentially means the birth mother of the next individual in line for the throne, per Harper's Bazaar. But because Queen Camilla is not the birth mother of Prince William — that would of course be the late Princess Diana — Camilla will not be bestowed this title.
While these title changes will only occur in the event of Charles preceding her in death, Queen Camilla's focus is being by her husband's side. She was there when he was admitted into the hospital for his prostate issues and visited him each day he was there, per The Independent. And, of course, when King Charles was released from the hospital, she made sure to accompany him. They were all smiles and waved to the crowd of spectators.
Title changes could ripple through the entire family upon King Charles' death
Queen Camilla isn't the only one with the potential to face a royal title change should King Charles pass away. Every family member in the royal family will most likely gain a new title, and all eyes will be on Prince William. Prince William is next in line for the throne, and upon Charles' eventual death, he will become the new king. It would be expected that William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, would also get special new titles. The three, as listed, are the current succession to the throne, and Prince Harry follows shortly after.
Although Prince Harry has been avoiding the royal limelight since leaving his duties behind, his father's latest diagnosis has brought him back to the U.K. Harry returned to his home country from Los Angeles just a day after King Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced, per People. The royal was on his own, as Meghan Markle and their two children -– Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet -– remained in California. It's said that Harry has not seen his father since his coronation in May 2023. King Charles' cancer has already brought some of the family back together, even as the public speculates what will happen with the future of the monarchy.