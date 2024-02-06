What Would Queen Camilla's New Title Be If King Charles Died From Cancer?

Queen Camilla has been rocking her new royal title ever since King Charles ascended the throne, but with the king's latest diagnosis, there is a possibility that her title could change again even sooner than she probably thought.

King Charles was in line for the crown for decades before it was bestowed upon him. Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, Charles immediately became king, and with that, Camilla became Queen Consort Camilla. Charles and Camilla would have to wait a couple of months before they were officially crowned in front of millions in May 2023. It's been nearly a year since their coronation, and now, Charles has been diagnosed with a serious illness that could affect the future of the throne.

In early February 2024, Buckingham Palace released a statement revealing that King Charles was diagnosed with a "form of cancer." They said that doctors discovered his cancer diagnosis during a series of tests while he was in the hospital "for a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate." The statement revealed that King Charles will be holding off on attending public events in the meantime, reading, "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual." Much of the details of Charles' diagnosis remain private, but it has much of the public understandably pondering one question: If Charles were to pass away, what would Queen Camilla's new title be?