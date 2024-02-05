What King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Means For William And Kate
King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment, per NBC News. "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," a statement from Buckingham Palace announced. As he steps back from certain duties during treatment, King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla will continue with her royal obligations, but that also means Prince William and Kate Middleton will have to step up as well. The week prior, King Charles was at The London Clinic where he underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate. Although his form of cancer has not yet been revealed, the palace confirmed that King Charles does not have prostate cancer. "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement noted.
As reported by ET, Kate also had a stay at the London hospital in January for abdominal surgery, during which the Prince of Wales stepped down from duties to take care of their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. It will be months before Kate fully recovers to resume her roles, but until King Charles' treatments are over, Prince William will likely take over more royal responsibilities.
Prince William is one of several royals who can take over King Charles' duties
King Charles hasn't yet officially stepped down from palace duties, but his inability to make public appearances means the responsibility will fall heavily on Prince William, especially since Kate Middleton is still recovering from her surgery, per the Daily Mail. According to BBC, there is a protocol for when the present king is unfit to take on royal obligations, and as of now, it comes down to Prince William, Queen Camilla, Princess Royal Anne, and Prince Edward.
Prince Andrew was crossed off the list when he stepped away from his royal duties in 2019 after being connected to Jeffrey Epstein, per Reuters. Since then, his royal and military ranks have been taken away from him and the palace stated, "With the queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."
After his brief hiatus during Middleton's surgery, Prince William was back to his duties early in February, which included a fundraiser for the London Air Ambulance, per People. Thankfully, he and Kate have her parents and siblings around to help out. "Her parents are an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren. And they will be a reassuring presence when she goes back to Windsor to recuperate," a source shared.