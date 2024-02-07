Jennifer Aniston Snubs David Schwimmer In Playfully Shady 2024 Super Bowl Commercial
The beauty of "Friends" is that the cast were truly pals in real life, and every time they reunite on-screen, fans are all for it. While all six roles were equally beloved by viewers, Ross Geller and Rachel Green were especially fan favorites, and you couldn't imagine anyone other than David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston playing those characters.
While the two never dated in real life, their television personas sure had a lot of chemistry — and it's no wonder. During an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark," Aniston shared that she and Schwimmer had crushes on each other early on in their careers. "We just let it play out on TV," she stated. As for their first kiss during Season 2 (because the laundromat didn't count), the "Murder Mystery" star quipped, "It was quite enjoyable, actually."
Sadly, Aniston and Schwimmer had to reunite for their "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry's funeral in November 2023, but a happier occasion arose when they starred together in a commercial for the 2024 Super Bowl, and it only reminded us just how hilarious the two can be together.
Jennifer Aniston forgets who David Schwimmer is
Super Bowl commercials are always a highlight of the hours-long game, and Jennifer Aniston nailed hers. In the commercial shared by Uber Eats on YouTube, Aniston is given a bag of groceries by a crew member, who tells the actor, "I didn't know you can get all this stuff on Uber Eats. I gotta remember that." Aniston then replies, "Well, you know what they say — in order to remember something, you got to forget something else. Make a little room."
The hysterical video shows other celebrities like David and Victoria Beckham blanking on the name of the Spice Girls, and Jelly Roll later forgetting he has face tattoos. Enter David Schwimmer, who tries to give Aniston a hug but she fends him off. "Have we met?" she asks. Her "Friends" castmate reminds her that they were co-stars for 10 years, but she still seemingly has no clue. Apparently, Aniston made room for Uber Eats but kicked out memories of Schwimmer, who ends the spot by lamenting, "I hate this town."
After the commercial debuted ahead of the big game, Aniston took to Instagram to write, "How could I ever forget you @_schwim_?" Schwimmer also shared the video and his cheeky caption was, "Had so much fun making this with whatshername." Perhaps they were just on a break.