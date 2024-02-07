Jennifer Aniston Snubs David Schwimmer In Playfully Shady 2024 Super Bowl Commercial

The beauty of "Friends" is that the cast were truly pals in real life, and every time they reunite on-screen, fans are all for it. While all six roles were equally beloved by viewers, Ross Geller and Rachel Green were especially fan favorites, and you couldn't imagine anyone other than David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston playing those characters.

While the two never dated in real life, their television personas sure had a lot of chemistry — and it's no wonder. During an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark," Aniston shared that she and Schwimmer had crushes on each other early on in their careers. "We just let it play out on TV," she stated. As for their first kiss during Season 2 (because the laundromat didn't count), the "Murder Mystery" star quipped, "It was quite enjoyable, actually."

Sadly, Aniston and Schwimmer had to reunite for their "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry's funeral in November 2023, but a happier occasion arose when they starred together in a commercial for the 2024 Super Bowl, and it only reminded us just how hilarious the two can be together.