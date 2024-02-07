The Truth Behind Toby Keith's Longtime Support Of The Military

Toby Keith was a country and western music icon who prided himself on being a true patriot. Keith was an outspoken Donald Trump backer and a fierce supporter of law enforcement and the military. And he put his money where his mouth was. Keith participated in 18 tours with the United Service Organizations (USO) during his career. The non-profit stages concerts for United States Armed Forces members and their families.

Following news of Keith's death from stomach cancer on February 5, J.D. Crouch, USO CEO, paid his respects to the late singer. "Toby's commitment to supporting the people serving in our nation's military and their families around the world made him a beloved figure within the military community and at the USO," Crouch told WKRN News 2. He said Keith's performances reached over 250,000 service members. Crouch lauded the Nashville star for his unwavering support, noting, "His legacy will endure through his music and the lasting impact he made on the lives of those he touched."

Keith immortalized his love of the military in the 2003 track, "American Soldier," one of several songs he recorded that became post-9/11 anthems. "Beside my brothers and my sisters, I will proudly take a stand. When liberty's in jeopardy, I will always do what's right," he sings in the chorus. "I'm out here on the front lines. So, sleep in peace tonight. American soldier. I'm an American. An American. An American soldier." However, despite his ride-or-die support of the armed forces, the musician never actually served himself. So, what was the driving force behind Keith's longtime support of the military?