Taylor Swift Stuns Fans With Her Silence On Toby Keith's Death
Taylor Swift did something bad, at least to several fans. Many are shocked that the singer, who got her start in country music, has not paid any respect to the late Toby Keith. Keith's social media accounts announced the tragic news that the country singer passed away in early February. The statement read, "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage." Keith had an incredible career, which inspired many musicians, including Taylor Swift, who he helped get her start in the industry.
In 2005, Swift was trying to get her name out to record labels when she came across Big Machine Records, run by Scott Borchetta, per People. Keith had a close connection to the record label, and Swift played a couple of songs for the country musician. In a 2005 interview with WSMV4, Swift even gushed about the moment she performed for Keith. She said, "You're in the room with him and you can feel it, there's a power there ... I don't think I'll ever get to a point where I don't see him and are just like, 'Oh my God that's Toby Keith.'" Keith enjoyed the songs so much that he got Swift to sign with the record label. The "Red Solo Cup" singer played an integral role in Swift's career, so when he passed, many expected her to pay respect to the country legend. But that didn't end up happening, and fans weren't happy.
Fans call out Taylor Swift for not paying tribute to Toby Keith
Fans are upset about how Taylor Swift has not paid tribute to Toby Keith, especially knowing they had a deeper connection than many thought. In 2015, Swift even congratulated Keith on entering the Songwriting Hall of Fame. She said, "Hey Toby, it's Taylor. Remember me? A lot has changed in the last ten years, but you introduced me at Country Radio Seminar back in 2005, and I want to say thank you for doing that and congratulations on your induction into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame." With the friendship they shared, many expected Swift to speak on his tragic death, but she didn't, and fans are calling her out on social media.
One user wrote, "I listen to @taylorswift13's music, and I disagree with her politically, but I have to say I'm more disgusted by her failure to acknowledge the death of the man who gave her her first big break as an artist at the age of 15. @tobykeith. True colors shown." Another user specifically tweeted the video of Swift getting signed to a label thanks to Keith to make a point. They wrote, "Without Toby Keith there wouldn't be a Taylor Swift.. Toby signed her to his record label and gave her, her start.. Hope she recognizes that today.. like she should." Many felt Swift should have said something about the country legend's death, but despite all the backlash, the "Cruel Summer" singer has remained silent.