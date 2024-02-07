Taylor Swift Stuns Fans With Her Silence On Toby Keith's Death

Taylor Swift did something bad, at least to several fans. Many are shocked that the singer, who got her start in country music, has not paid any respect to the late Toby Keith. Keith's social media accounts announced the tragic news that the country singer passed away in early February. The statement read, "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage." Keith had an incredible career, which inspired many musicians, including Taylor Swift, who he helped get her start in the industry.

In 2005, Swift was trying to get her name out to record labels when she came across Big Machine Records, run by Scott Borchetta, per People. Keith had a close connection to the record label, and Swift played a couple of songs for the country musician. In a 2005 interview with WSMV4, Swift even gushed about the moment she performed for Keith. She said, "You're in the room with him and you can feel it, there's a power there ... I don't think I'll ever get to a point where I don't see him and are just like, 'Oh my God that's Toby Keith.'" Keith enjoyed the songs so much that he got Swift to sign with the record label. The "Red Solo Cup" singer played an integral role in Swift's career, so when he passed, many expected her to pay respect to the country legend. But that didn't end up happening, and fans weren't happy.