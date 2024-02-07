Drake Isn't The Only Rapper To Have A NSFW Full-Frontal Leak

It's a terrible violation of an artist's privacy, but when a nude photo or video of a rapper like Drake leaks, it can generate more excitement on the internet than a surprise record drop. And thanks to social media, it doesn't take long for explicit images to end up in front of millions of eyeballs. This puts the exposed musicians in the uncomfortable position of knowing that their intimate areas are being scrutinized, discussed, and meme-ified by those who are not ashamed to admit that they took a peek.

Then there's the issue of how to respond to these potentially embarrassing leaks. When numerous celebrities had their personal photos stolen by hackers in 2014, some victims got litigious and worked hard to get them wiped from the web, while others attempted to shrug it off and move on. "The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco reacted by posting a pixelated pic on Instagram that made it appear that she was topless. "I took it in my own hands and made a joke about it because, you know, what are you gonna do?" she said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (via Yahoo). However, the situation was serious enough that PR experts were having to assure Variety that the leaks wouldn't do any damage to the (mostly female) victims' careers. That's also proved to be the case with a number of male rappers, some of whom were just as chill as Cuoco when the world saw them unclothed.