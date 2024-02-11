Kel Mitchell's Daughter Allure Is Growing Up To Be Gorgeous

Allure Mitchell, the daughter of comedic actor Kel Mitchell, has carved her own path outside of her father's celebrity sphere. Before Allure came into the picture, Kel was already a Nickelodeon star. In 1996, the "All That" actor became half of the hit sitcom "Kenan & Kel." The series concluded in 2000, and Kel welcomed his secondborn, Allure, a year later.

Four years after Allure was born, Kel and Tyisha Hampton — the mother of Allure and her brother Lyric — got divorced. Things only went downhill when the couple's six-year marriage ended. In the following years, Hampton alleged that Kel owed her more than a million dollars in back child and spousal support. According to Radar, during a 2023 court hearing, Kel said, "Tyisha has pained me as a deadbeat father, not only to this courtroom, but to the community, and my entire public platform." The judge ruled in Kel's favor, declaring that he did not owe his ex-wife a payment.

While Allure grew up to be stunning, her relationship with her famous father hasn't been quite so pretty. As we know, the facade of social media doesn't always tell the whole story. Beyond her gorgeous and glamorous Instagram photos, Allure has navigated some major ups and downs in her personal life.