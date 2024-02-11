Strange Things About Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando's Relationship
Following her breakup with Cody Simpson in 2020, Miley Cyrus took her time getting into a relationship. In early 2022, reports surfaced that Cyrus was dating Maxx Morando — a drummer and producer for the band Liily. "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians," a source told E! in January 2022. The couple made no grand declarations as they eased into their relationship. "They're still getting to know each other at the moment ... They're exploring things and seeing where it goes," an insider told Us Weekly a couple of months later in March 2022.
The "Wrecking Ball" singer and her beau have mostly stayed out of the spotlight, and it was a long time between public appearances together. They were spotted at a Gucci fashion show in Los Angeles before they were an official item in November 2021 but didn't make another public appearance together until Cyrus's "Endless Summer Vacation" album release party in March 2023. According to a source at People, it is Morando who prefers to keep out of the spotlight. "He has no interest in being a huge celebrity; he's very low-key. Miley loves these qualities," the insider told the outlet in March 2023. "Miley can be herself. They are supportive of each other's careers."
The fellow musicians have kept a low dating profile, but some interesting details from their relationship have emerged, including the surprising way they met.
Miley Cyrus met Maxx Morando on a blind date
During a rare interview where Miley Cyrus was candid about her relationship with Maxx Morando, she spoke about the pair's first date. It was a somewhat surprising circumstance given the "Hannah Montana" alum's star power. "We got put on a blind date," she told British Vogue in May 2023. Naturally, the Liily drummer had some information going into the date. "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave,'" Cyrus added. The "Adore You" singer did not know much about Morando before they dated, and he has done his best not to reveal too much to the public since they became an item.
Morando attended the 2024 Grammys with Cyrus, though he did not accompany her on the red carpet. He was, however, sitting next to her at the table during the ceremony. Cyrus was up for several awards, and it appeared the couple wanted the music to take center stage instead of their romance. The singer's album "Endless Summer Vacation" was up for album of the year and best pop vocal album. Her track "Flowers" earned her a nomination for record of the year and best solo pop performance, which she won. Cyrus mentioned her boyfriend while delivering her acceptance speech but made headlines for leaving one important family member out of her "thank yous."
They collaborated before officially dating
As mentioned, Maxx Morando prefers to keep a low public profile, so that means he does not post to Instagram often. In March 2023, he made a rare post about Miley Cyrus. To help promote her "Endless Summer Vacation" album, Morando uploaded the cover art from his girlfriend's new project and mentioned how he was involved as a producer on the track "Handstand" and a co-producer on the song "Violet Chemistry." He also included a snippet of "Handstand" in the second slide. Their work on "ESV" was not the first time Cyrus and Morando had collaborated.
Long before the two were officially a couple, the "Party in the U.S.A." singer name-dropped her future boyfriend while discussing the outfits she had selected to wear while performing at music festivals. "This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl," Cyrus told Vogue in September 2021, as she described a brightly-colored jacket and shorts combo along with a matching bag. "Shane used existing pieces I've collected over time and customized Maxx's cartoon characters [within] his construction," she added.
The couple may prefer to stay out of the spotlight, but they clearly enjoy each other's time.