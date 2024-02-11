Strange Things About Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando's Relationship

Following her breakup with Cody Simpson in 2020, Miley Cyrus took her time getting into a relationship. In early 2022, reports surfaced that Cyrus was dating Maxx Morando — a drummer and producer for the band Liily. "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians," a source told E! in January 2022. The couple made no grand declarations as they eased into their relationship. "They're still getting to know each other at the moment ... They're exploring things and seeing where it goes," an insider told Us Weekly a couple of months later in March 2022.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer and her beau have mostly stayed out of the spotlight, and it was a long time between public appearances together. They were spotted at a Gucci fashion show in Los Angeles before they were an official item in November 2021 but didn't make another public appearance together until Cyrus's "Endless Summer Vacation" album release party in March 2023. According to a source at People, it is Morando who prefers to keep out of the spotlight. "He has no interest in being a huge celebrity; he's very low-key. Miley loves these qualities," the insider told the outlet in March 2023. "Miley can be herself. They are supportive of each other's careers."

The fellow musicians have kept a low dating profile, but some interesting details from their relationship have emerged, including the surprising way they met.