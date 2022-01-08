Miley Cyrus Is Rumored To Be Getting Cozy With This Famous Drummer
Miley Cyrus might have a new love interest in 2022. The "Party In The U.S.A." singer's dating history has been anything but low-key, beginning with her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth. After nearly a decade as partners, Cyrus and Hemsworth called off their marriage after about eight months in 2019. The hitmaker later explained their partnership couldn't survive the devastating house fire that claimed their Malibu home. "I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," she explained on "The Howard Stern Show," via Elle. "And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."
Cyrus' other much-talked-about romances include musician Cody Simpson and "The Hills" star Kaitlynn Carter. The "Plastic Hearts" singer opened up to Vanity Fair about her pansexuality in 2019. "Relationships and partnerships in a new generation — I don't think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender," she explained. "Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships."
Cyrus enjoyed being solo for the better part of last year. "Man. Being single sucks," she tweeted in February 2021, "All I ever do is WHATEVER THE F*** I WANT!" But it seems Cyrus' break from relationships has ended, as she is reportedly now seeing a famous drummer.
Miley Cyrus is dating Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus was spotted getting close to her rumored new beau, Liily drummer Maxx Morando, during her New Year's Eve festivities, People reports. Cyrus and Morando were seen backstage at "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," looking the part as a couple dancing together. A source confirmed to E! News that Morando was seen "having a good time" with the superstar and her co-host Pete Davidson at the show. "They were all super friendly with one another and seemed to have a great night," they said. A second source confirmed thatthe two are definitely an item after hanging out through mutual friends. "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians," the insider shared.
And things between Morando and Cyrus could be heating up quickly. The Disney alum and her potential man were seen getting cozy on the balcony of her Miami hotel room ahead of her New Year's Eve show in photos published by Daily Mail. AOnesource told HollywoodLife that Cyrus was aware that their PDA session meant she and Morando were going public. "And she does not care, at all," the source claimed. "She is so into him and she's calling him her boyfriend!"
As part of her NYE special, Cyrus performed a new track called "You," which many think may be written about Morando. Lyrics of Cyrus' unreleased song include: "I want that late-night sweet magic / That forever lasting love / But only if it's with you." Hmm...