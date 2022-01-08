Miley Cyrus Is Rumored To Be Getting Cozy With This Famous Drummer

Miley Cyrus might have a new love interest in 2022. The "Party In The U.S.A." singer's dating history has been anything but low-key, beginning with her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth. After nearly a decade as partners, Cyrus and Hemsworth called off their marriage after about eight months in 2019. The hitmaker later explained their partnership couldn't survive the devastating house fire that claimed their Malibu home. "I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," she explained on "The Howard Stern Show," via Elle. "And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."

Cyrus' other much-talked-about romances include musician Cody Simpson and "The Hills" star Kaitlynn Carter. The "Plastic Hearts" singer opened up to Vanity Fair about her pansexuality in 2019. "Relationships and partnerships in a new generation — I don't think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender," she explained. "Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships."

Cyrus enjoyed being solo for the better part of last year. "Man. Being single sucks," she tweeted in February 2021, "All I ever do is WHATEVER THE F*** I WANT!" But it seems Cyrus' break from relationships has ended, as she is reportedly now seeing a famous drummer.