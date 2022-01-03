The Real Meaning Behind Miley Cyrus' You

Although she threw an upbeat New Year's Eve party, Miley Cyrus laid her emotions out for the audience on her new romantic ballad, "You." The debut performance of her single featured some pretty heavy lyrics in which Cyrus pines for a mad love with a special someone. "I got some baggage / Let's do some damage / I am not made for no horsey and carriage / You know I'm savage / You're looking past it / I want that late night sweet magic / That forever lasting love / But only if it's with you," she sings.

As fans know, Cyrus' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth is the inspiration behind her biggest hits. "I can't help it," Cyrus said of writing about Hemsworth during an interview with Howard Stern. So, is "You" about Hemsworth or anyone else specific? Not necessarily, as Cyrus later explained she's inspired by her feelings at any given moment, comparing the process to catching fireflies. "When I write a song, that's what I feel like, because I feel like I'm capturing something that is free, and maybe I only feel that for a second, it doesn't have to be my identity but it has to be a part of me, somewhere," she said.

Though it hasn't been recorded yet, "You" may be part of an upcoming project from Cyrus. The singer recently teased her forthcoming album on Twitter, writing, "I'm in the studio working on the next record."