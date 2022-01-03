The Real Meaning Behind Miley Cyrus' You
Miley Cyrus rang in the New Year with more than just an over-the-top party. The singer performed her new single "You" on her NBC special, "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," which she co-hosted with comedian Pete Davidson. The Miami-based live show featured a star-studded roster of performers, including Saweetie, Jack Harlow, and Brandi Carlile. Of all those to take the stage, however, Cyrus definitely stole the show with her performance of her hit song "Party In The U.S.A." after handling a wardrobe malfunction like a rockstar. "Everybody's definitely looking at me now," she ad-libbed the lyrics of her song after doing an impromptu quick-change following her halter top mishap. Teasing her past raunchy performances, Cyrus added in between lyrics, "I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn on stage."
Cyrus then closed out the show with a performance of her new track, which fans instantly raved about. "NEED THIS ON SPOTIFY IMMEDIATELY," one fan account urged Cyrus on Instagram, via Billboard. The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker responded, revealing just how new "You" is. "This song is so new I haven't even recorded it yet," she wrote. "Just wanted to do something special for YOU all!" As fans await the track's arrival on streaming services, many are wondering about its hard-hitting lyrics. What's the real meaning behind the new song?
Miley Cyrus only needs someone special on 'You'
Although she threw an upbeat New Year's Eve party, Miley Cyrus laid her emotions out for the audience on her new romantic ballad, "You." The debut performance of her single featured some pretty heavy lyrics in which Cyrus pines for a mad love with a special someone. "I got some baggage / Let's do some damage / I am not made for no horsey and carriage / You know I'm savage / You're looking past it / I want that late night sweet magic / That forever lasting love / But only if it's with you," she sings.
As fans know, Cyrus' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth is the inspiration behind her biggest hits. "I can't help it," Cyrus said of writing about Hemsworth during an interview with Howard Stern. So, is "You" about Hemsworth or anyone else specific? Not necessarily, as Cyrus later explained she's inspired by her feelings at any given moment, comparing the process to catching fireflies. "When I write a song, that's what I feel like, because I feel like I'm capturing something that is free, and maybe I only feel that for a second, it doesn't have to be my identity but it has to be a part of me, somewhere," she said.
Though it hasn't been recorded yet, "You" may be part of an upcoming project from Cyrus. The singer recently teased her forthcoming album on Twitter, writing, "I'm in the studio working on the next record."