Cyndi Lauper Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Today

Cyndi Lauper turned 70 in 2023, and while her timeless feminist bop might still be number one, she'll readily admit that aging hasn't been much fuh-un. "I was always pissed off on my birthday," she told People after joining the septuagenarian club. She even admitted to having zero interest in celebrating her birthday when she turned 30, which is the age she was when she recorded "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."

While Lauper might not be a fan of birthdays, she's no ageist. She told AARP that she believes people should never let their age hold them back when achieving their dreams, which is how she's lived her life. "I am not a car, and you don't need to check under the hood to see the mileage," she said. Just looking at her, you wouldn't think the mileage was high at all. That youthful exuberance is still there, and she still loves to dye her hair. During her heyday in the '80s, Lauper seemed to gravitate mostly towards warm colors, such as the neon red hue she rocks in the "Time After Time" music video. When she got older, pink became a favorite. In 2017, she explained why she decided to stick with it for a bit because the color was associated with the Women's March, where some attendees carried "Girls Just Want to Have Fun-Damental Rights" signs. But she eventually made a major change to her mane that left her looking almost unrecognizable.