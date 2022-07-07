Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Diet Caused An Unexpected Health Issue

Kim Kardashian caused some controversy after she decided to wear one of Marilyn Monroe's iconic dresses to the 2022 Met Gala. The "Skims" founder had to lose over 15 pounds to fit into the gown, according to Vanity Fair, and had to alter her diet and workout routine to make it happen. She ultimately lost 16 pounds in three weeks despite the team at Ripley's Believe or Not doubting she could do it (via Page Six). According to Us Weekly, she wore a sauna suit twice a day and stuck to a strict diet as she felt like she was preparing for a role.

Kardashian ultimately decided to commit to eating healthy even after the Met Gala. During an interview on the "Today" show, she said, "Since then [The Met Gala], afterward, I continued to eat really healthy. I'm down 21 pounds now." She continued, "I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating ... I just completely changed my lifestyle."

Kardashian ended up fitting into the iconic dress (almost) and completely taking over the red carpet with boyfriend Pete Davidson as she showcased her new blonde hair. But while everything seemed perfect, she was experiencing a health issue right before the gala as a result of her abrupt change in diet.