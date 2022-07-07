Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Diet Caused An Unexpected Health Issue
Kim Kardashian caused some controversy after she decided to wear one of Marilyn Monroe's iconic dresses to the 2022 Met Gala. The "Skims" founder had to lose over 15 pounds to fit into the gown, according to Vanity Fair, and had to alter her diet and workout routine to make it happen. She ultimately lost 16 pounds in three weeks despite the team at Ripley's Believe or Not doubting she could do it (via Page Six). According to Us Weekly, she wore a sauna suit twice a day and stuck to a strict diet as she felt like she was preparing for a role.
Kardashian ultimately decided to commit to eating healthy even after the Met Gala. During an interview on the "Today" show, she said, "Since then [The Met Gala], afterward, I continued to eat really healthy. I'm down 21 pounds now." She continued, "I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating ... I just completely changed my lifestyle."
Kardashian ended up fitting into the iconic dress (almost) and completely taking over the red carpet with boyfriend Pete Davidson as she showcased her new blonde hair. But while everything seemed perfect, she was experiencing a health issue right before the gala as a result of her abrupt change in diet.
Kim Kardashian had psoriatic arthritis before the Met Gala
Kim Kardashian tries to maintain a mostly vegan and plant-based diet typically, but her Met Gala dress caused her to make some changes to her everyday diet in order to lose weight. While attempting to lose weight for the Met Gala, Kardashian began to eat meat again which ultimately triggered psoriatic arthritis. She's struggled with psoriasis for years now, a skin disease that causes rashes, which can be triggered by certain foods or activities, according to Healthline.
The mother of four told Allure, "Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn't really move my hands," she explained. "It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it's calmed down." Kardashian revealed that she began to panic once it started popping up.
The reality star has been open about her struggles with psoriasis on social media and on television. She even wrote an essay about her experience with the autoimmune disease for her sister Kourtney's company website, Poosh. In the essay, she explains that during a bad breakout, she was unable to pick up her phone or even use her toothbrush. Despite her struggle with psoriatic arthritis, Kardashian still stole the show at the Met Gala as usual.