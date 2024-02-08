The Signs Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Brother Hit It Off
Not only have Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made headlines with their romance, but their family members have also been part of the media circus. When the Kansas City Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills in a playoff game on January 21, Travis' brother Jason Kelce was in attendance in Buffalo in a VIP suite with his parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, along with Swift. At one point, Jason became overly exuberant and tore his shirt off before joining the crowd. His antics included seeing a young fan with a sign made for Swift, and bringing her closer to show off the sign to the "Cruel Summer" singer. While Jason's behavior may have appeared somewhat embarrassing, Travis insisted that his girlfriend had a great time. "Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you so it's okay," the Chiefs tight end told his brother on an episode of their "New Heights" podcast on January 24.
Swift has clearly been spending quality time with the Kelces, and she's also brought her own family to games. On October 1, 2023, her brother Austin Swift attended a Chiefs game in New York along with his girlfriend Sydney Ness. After the game, Austin went with his sister's A-list friends to an after party at a club.
A couple months later, Austin attended another Chiefs game, this time on Christmas Day. He sported a full Santa suit for the occasion, and later gave Travis a very thoughtful gift.
Why Austin Swift was a great Santa
Not only did Austin Swift show up to support his sister Taylor Swift's boyfriend on Christmas Day, but he was doling out gifts to the Kelce family. On an episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, Travis spoke about the small but thoughtful gift he received from Austin. "He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag," Travis said on the episode dated December 29, 2023. "It was in the Santa sack, whew, [he] whipped it out and handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time." The VHS was a copy of "Little Giants."
"That was a full commit, and I respect that," Kylie said about Austin's performance as Santa. "It was a full commit. And he killed it," Travis added. The Swift family were out in full force when the Chiefs played the Las Vegas Raiders on December 25, 2023, including Taylor's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift.
Scott had a long-standing connection with Chiefs coach Andy Reid which predated his daughter's relationship with Travis. "Scott Swift — shout-out to Big Scott. Him and Andy are good friends," Travis said on the January 31 episode of "New Heights."
The family has been very supportive of Travis' team all-around. Seeing Austin — who generally stays out of the public eye — supporting his sister's beau at games speaks volumes.
Austin Swift making the effort means a lot
It means a lot that Austin Swift went to a Kansas City Chiefs game in October 2023 to support Taylor Swift's boyfriend. Austin has stayed mostly out of the public eye, so seeing him make a rare public appearance to come out to the game shows how much he cares about seeing his sister happy.
Seeing Austin make an effort for his sister should come as no surprise. In September 2016, the "Live By Night" actor spoke about the influence his big sister had on his career. "'When we were kids, I saw Taylor write songs every day for years when there was no one to play them to," he told People at the time. "That's always going to be bedrock for who I am and who I want to be."
On multiple occasions, Austin has gushed over his sister on Instagram. He crafted a post about Taylor when she dropped her album "Evermore" in December 2022. "As a brother and friend I couldn't be more proud, as a lifelong fan I am thrilled beyond words," Austin wrote. He has also posted multiple heartfelt birthday posts about his sis. "You've always been there for your family and friends no matter what," he wrote in an Instagram post from December 2016.