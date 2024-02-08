The Signs Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Brother Hit It Off

Not only have Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made headlines with their romance, but their family members have also been part of the media circus. When the Kansas City Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills in a playoff game on January 21, Travis' brother Jason Kelce was in attendance in Buffalo in a VIP suite with his parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, along with Swift. At one point, Jason became overly exuberant and tore his shirt off before joining the crowd. His antics included seeing a young fan with a sign made for Swift, and bringing her closer to show off the sign to the "Cruel Summer" singer. While Jason's behavior may have appeared somewhat embarrassing, Travis insisted that his girlfriend had a great time. "Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you so it's okay," the Chiefs tight end told his brother on an episode of their "New Heights" podcast on January 24.

Swift has clearly been spending quality time with the Kelces, and she's also brought her own family to games. On October 1, 2023, her brother Austin Swift attended a Chiefs game in New York along with his girlfriend Sydney Ness. After the game, Austin went with his sister's A-list friends to an after party at a club.

A couple months later, Austin attended another Chiefs game, this time on Christmas Day. He sported a full Santa suit for the occasion, and later gave Travis a very thoughtful gift.