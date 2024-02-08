NFL Star Arik Armstead's Wife Mindy Is A WAG Who Does It All

When Mindy and Arik Armstead began dating, she was pursuing her medical studies in psychology at the State University of New York at Buffalo and nothing would stop her. After graduating in 2017, she decided to complete her general psychiatry residency at the university, despite it meaning her relationship would have to stay long-distance. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and even that wouldn't derail her dreams. As Arik shared in an essay for The Players' Tribune, watching Mindy finish her residency at the University of Buffalo in 2020 showed him how tough (and special) his partner is. "One thing I learned from watching her go through medical school is that ... it's no joke," he mused. Indeed, Mindy was working 24-hour shifts at the hospital and it was all completely selfless. "Here she is, working these crazy hours, sacrificing and putting herself through school — putting herself into debt — so she can help others," he praised.

Following her residency, they tied the knot, then Mindy was off again to pursue her career. She accepted a fellowship at the University of California at Davis where she chose to specialize in child and adolescent psychiatry, per Psychology Today. As she explained, she's passionate about helping people overcome mental health challenges. "I believe everyone deserves expert physicians with whom they can work collaboratively throughout the course of their treatment," she wrote. "At this time I offer both medication management and therapy services."