Inside Adam Sandler's Lavish Life

Adam Sandler has built his career on his gift of making others laugh, and he's racked up quite an impressive resume in doing so. The Brooklyn native had dreams of becoming a comedian at a young age, and he used to carry his Stratocaster guitar around at 12 years old to strum along to his witty punch lines. His hard work, dedication, and impeccable sense of humor carried him into Hollywood's graces and onto our television and movie screens, where he became a household name.

Sandler has gone on to become one of the industry's most sought-after actors, and he charges a steep seven-figure price tag for his starring roles, given how much success he's garnered over the years. The "Just Go With It" star has racked up an impressive net worth in his three-decades-long career, and although he continues to take on new roles in film, he could just as easily retire a very rich and accomplished man if he so desired.

Like many of his famous peers, the "Hustle" actor enjoys the fruits of his labor. What's a man to do but spend some of his endless cash flow on the finer things in life? The difference between Sandler and other A-listers, however, is that the comedian cares about paying it forward. Many of the members of the "Wedding Singer" actor's inner circle also benefit from his enormous fortune, as his gift-giving skills are over the top, to say the least. So, what exactly does the comedian spend his money on? Here's a look at Adam Sandler's lavish life.