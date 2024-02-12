Inside Adam Sandler's Lavish Life
Adam Sandler has built his career on his gift of making others laugh, and he's racked up quite an impressive resume in doing so. The Brooklyn native had dreams of becoming a comedian at a young age, and he used to carry his Stratocaster guitar around at 12 years old to strum along to his witty punch lines. His hard work, dedication, and impeccable sense of humor carried him into Hollywood's graces and onto our television and movie screens, where he became a household name.
Sandler has gone on to become one of the industry's most sought-after actors, and he charges a steep seven-figure price tag for his starring roles, given how much success he's garnered over the years. The "Just Go With It" star has racked up an impressive net worth in his three-decades-long career, and although he continues to take on new roles in film, he could just as easily retire a very rich and accomplished man if he so desired.
Like many of his famous peers, the "Hustle" actor enjoys the fruits of his labor. What's a man to do but spend some of his endless cash flow on the finer things in life? The difference between Sandler and other A-listers, however, is that the comedian cares about paying it forward. Many of the members of the "Wedding Singer" actor's inner circle also benefit from his enormous fortune, as his gift-giving skills are over the top, to say the least. So, what exactly does the comedian spend his money on? Here's a look at Adam Sandler's lavish life.
He's one of Hollywood's wealthiest actors
Adam Sandler's net worth is jaw-dropping — to say the least. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the "Funny People" star has a whopping $440 million fortune to his name, with no plans of stopping. While his immense cash flow may seem surprising, the comedian has a lengthy resume constituting over 80 films that have helped earn his multi-millionaire status.
Sandler's lavish lifestyle is thanks in part to how much the comedian makes every movie role. As per Marca, the "50 First Dates" actor averages around $25 million per role and earns a percentage of the gross profit from each project. With so many of his films being box office hits, it's no wonder how the actor became one of the richest players in Hollywood. His voiceover work for "Hotel Transylvania" alone led the film to gross nearly $350 million upon its release, leading to two more installments and becoming Sandler's most lucrative project to date.
Another reason for Sandler's impressive stacks of cash is his expensive Netflix deal. The former "SNL" star signed a $250 million deal with the streaming service for four movies in 2014, later re-upping for another four in 2017. The deal proved an astronomical success, with films like "Hustle," "The Meyerowitz Stories," and "Uncut Gems" all receiving over a 90 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. His most recent Netflix film "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," in which he stars alongside his family, also proved to be a smash hit.
He owns multiple properties
As fitting for any Hollywood star, Adam Sandler doesn't just own one humble abode, but several. His main property resides in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles and was acquired by the actor after his wife fell in love with the mansion and offered to buy it on sight.
As per People, Sandler and Jackie were attending a New Year's Eve party at Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's house in 2004 when his wife made the offer — and the couple sold it to them that same year for $12 million. In addition to the California mansion, the comedian also owns the adjoining four-bedroom home, with the combined value of the two properties totaling out to $28 million, as per Velvet Ropes. The Pacific Palisades neighborhood is a favorite for Sandler, who also bought a three-bedroom ranch-style home for over $4 million in that zip code in 2022.
Sandler also owns a three-bedroom condo in the affluent area of Boca Raton, which he was rumored to have bought for his mother in 1999 and is estimated to be worth over a million dollars. If he needs a getaway, he can jet over to his Central Miami home, a three-bedroom abode smack dab on the beach. Sandler added the property to his real estate portfolio in 2001 for just under $4 million. The actor is also reported to have several condos in the L.A. area, including ones in Brentwood, Calabasas, and Sierra Towers.
Adam Sandler's homes are the pinnacle of opulence
As with most things in life, it's all in the details. The same goes for Adam Sandler's luxurious designs for several of his properties, which are the epitome of opulence. Take his Miami property, for example, which is fit for entertaining all the A-list guests he wants.
According to Architectural Digest, the 3,000-square-foot home is fitted with an enclosed deck on the lower level, which can house up to 100 guests. The "Gobbler" actor went all out on the design, which features 25-foot glass walls to showcase sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the comedian paid an extra $650,000 to keep the former owner's furniture and extensive art collection.
While few photos of the interior of Sandler's main Los Angeles home have been published, it's reported to boast several luxurious features. The Pacific Palisades home is said to include a full-size tennis and basketball court, pool, a sprawling yard landscaped to perfection, as well as seven rooms to host plenty of guests. The actor lives just a stone's throw away from some of Hollywood's biggest names in the upscale neighborhood, including the likes of Steven Spielberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Tom Hanks.
Adam Sandler is big on expensive cars
With such a massive fortune to his name, Adam Sandler has spent a good chunk of money on some of the finer things in life. The comedian has a fascination with sports cars, and he has quite a few luxury rides in his collection. The "Billy Madison" star has two Cadillacs that he's been known to ride around in, including the DTS model in jet black as well as the Escalade, as per Lifestyle Asia. Sandler also reportedly owns a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT, a car known for its significant power and speeds, topping out at 168 mph.
One of the rarer models in his collection is the actor's 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista, which is valued at an estimated $350,000. The Italian sports car is packed with a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8, which, according to Ferarri, is "the most powerful V8 engine in the Maranello marque's history." The "Click" star seems to have a need for speed if this vehicle purchase is any sign, as the Ferrari 488 Pista can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds.
Sandler is reported to have a Lexus sedan in his car collection, which is a more suitable ride for dropping off his daughters at school. In addition to the Lexus and his sportier luxury vehicles, the "Grown Ups" star acquired a 2021 Lincoln Navigator, totaling his collection to an estimated one million dollars in value.
He donates a lot of his money to charity
Adam Sandler may have a taste for the finer things in life — but that doesn't mean he doesn't pay a large chunk of his wealth forward. The "Happy Gilmore" actor is passionate about giving back to several charitable organizations, and philanthropy is a big part of his career.
According to The Jerusalem Post, Sandler donated 400 Playstations to Israeli homes that were damaged following the 34-day war with Lebanon in 2006. The actor shares a lot in common with many Israelis as he grew up Jewish and was one of the only practicing Jews in his New Hampshire school as a child. He even portrays Jewish characters in his films, including the movies "Eight Crazy Nights" and "You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah."
As reported by UPI, the star also donated a generous one million dollars to the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester in 2007. According to the organization's website, the club's mission is to ensure that all club members "graduate high school with a plan for college or career, contribute to their community, and live a healthy life."
Adam Sandler's luxury shoe obsession
Adam Sandler may know how to crack a joke, but the comedian isn't kidding around when it comes to his footwear. The "Big Daddy" star has been known to wear giant basketball shoes in his day-to-day life and he has numerous pairs of Nike Jordans in various styles and dynamic colors. Keeping himself in style comes at a price, however, and many of his rare styles are quickly sold out and only offered on resale sites, usually retailing up to several hundred dollars a pair. But when you take into account his $440 million net worth, a pair of stylish sneakers is chump change to the comedian.
But the former "SNL" star doesn't just dabble in Nike. He's been frequently photographed wearing the less expensive HOKA brand, which is a favorite by runners everywhere. For special occasions, like the Taylor Swift Eras Concert, he stepped out wearing Stephen Curry's unique Curry Flow 10 shoe from the point guard's Under Armour shoe line. Prices for the shoe fall just under $200.
One of the more expensive pairs of shoes Sandler owns is his Common Projects, which he was seen sporting at a Lakers game in 2020, as per GQ. The luxury shoe is a favorite among many courtside attendees, and they cost a pretty penny in comparison to Sandler's other sneakers. Common Projects typically retail for around $400 a pair, made from hand-stitched Italian leather.
Adam Sandler bought his parents a home
Adam Sandler has had nothing but good things to say about his parents, who supported his dreams of being a comedian when he was just a kid. Though his father passed away in 2003, he continues to remain close to his mother, Judy, whom he has brought along as a date to several red-carpet events.
He's paid back his admiration to his family in a big way, and he once said, "I don't spend money on myself. I don't like myself enough yet. But the people I love, I like spending the cash on them" (via Express). He went on to add, "I bought my parents some stuff. That feels kind of good to be able to do that. I got them a place in Florida."
While the actor never confirmed the information, it's been reported that Sandler bought his Boca Raton condo for his mother and father. Sandler purchased the property in 1999 for $640,000, and its estimated value today is around $1.25 million. He also reportedly bought his childhood home in New Hampshire for his parents, where his mother continues to spend the majority of her time, as per CBS.
He once racked up a $9,000 dinner tab
While Adam Sandler doesn't mind splurging on homes, fancy cars, and an extensive shoe collection, the actor is also known for his taste pallet as well. In an interview on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Comedian David Spade spoke about volunteering to pay for Sandler's dinner tab, not knowing just how far the star's deep pockets went.
"He's a nice guy, and his wallet's about 10 feet tall," Spade Joked. "And then he has to bend it closed." The former "SNL" star admitted he ran into Sandler at a nice restaurant and offered to pay for his meal, not realizing he had an entire entourage with him. "But then he's got this whole back room with 15 people, and they're having some big birthday party or something," Spade explained. Upon leaving, Spade asked the waiter to charge Sandler's bill to his Discover card, to which the waiter asked him, "Sir, his whole thing?"
Spade obliged at the time, only to wake up with a rude awakening the next day. "Identity Guard calls me and says, 'Someone stole your card,'" he explained. "I go, 'They did?' They go, 'Yeah. There was some $9,000 dinner last night.' I go, 'Oh, my God.'" Thanks to overindulging in booze, the comedian admitted he learned the hard way just how lavish Sandler's lifestyle can be.
He bought his co-stars Maseratis
For Adam Sandler, sometimes giving back comes in the form of luxury sports cars. After starring in "Grown Ups" alongside David Spade, Kevin James, Chris Rock, and Rob Schneider in 2010, the comedian decided to give his co-stars a surprising gift. "He gave us all a Maserati," Spade revealed in an interview with Laugh Factory. "Chris Rock called me and he goes, 'Will you look in your driveway?', and I go, 'No,' and he goes, 'Got out front and call me.'"
Spade recalled finding a delivery service parking the vehicle in his driveway and still being in disbelief over the ordeal. "Is this his car and I'm supposed to watch it?" he remembers asking. "I called Rock and I go 'I'm keeping Adam's car here for some reason,'" to which the co-star replied, 'No that's for you we all got one.'"
The generous gift was estimated to run for about $200,000 a vehicle at the time, making the total nearly one million dollars for his four co-stars. Rock joked about fearing the car might come with a catch, telling Howard Stern jokingly (per LADbible), "I went outside the other day and I had a new Maserati in the driveway. Now I think that I'm Adam Sandler's b****."
He chooses movies to star in based on luxurious locations
Adam Sandler has been privileged enough to film in some pretty sweet locations around the world. While his multi-million-dollar paychecks are enough for him to sign on, it doesn't hurt that he can enjoy drinking from a coconut in a tropical beachside movie set, either.
Sandler has gotten to return to the Hawaiian Islands several times, first traveling to Oahu to film the 2004 romantic comedy "50 First Dates" and later filming the 2011 movie "Just Go With It" in Maui. Not a bad paycheck if it includes an oceanfront view if you ask us. The comedian's Netflix project "Murder Mystery" had him jet-setting off to the north side of Italy, where he paraded around a super yacht alongside Jennifer Anniston. It's one of his most successful films to date on the platform.
In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, per Bustle, the star admitted a little bit of masterminding has gone into his luxurious filming locations. The star revealed he has chosen to star in movies based on where they are filmed, saying, "I have done that since '50 First Dates.' It was written in another place. I said, 'Imagine if we did it in Hawaii, how great that movie would be.' And they said, 'Yeah, that's a very artistic idea.' I've been doing that ever since." Well played, Sandler, well played.