Don't Believe Those Drake Affair Rumors Plaguing Podcaster Bobbi Althoff's Divorce

Bobbi Althoff has called it quits with her husband, Cory Althoff, but what caused their divorce? To fans, all fingers point to her relationship with famed rapper Drake, but is the "God's Plan" singer really to blame for Alhoff's divorce?

The "Really Good Podcast" host announced the news that she and Cory were getting a divorce on social media. Posting an Instagram photo of the two, she wrote, "As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce. As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife." She went on to add, "Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to co-parent with such an incredible father and person."

After the announcement, online users quickly began speculating what could have caused the couple to split, and many were looking at Drake. In July 2023, Bobbi got the "One Dance" singer on her podcast, and throughout the entire episode, the two had been very flirty, per InTouch Weekly. Speculation began to rise that there was something romantic going on between the two, and it didn't help the rumors when Bobbi attended one of Drake's concerts. But shortly after, the two reportedly had a falling out, and Bobbi deleted the podcast featuring the rapper. Still, many believe something happened between Drake and Bobbi, and many are blaming him for her recent divorce. Is any of it true?