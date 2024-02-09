Don't Believe Those Drake Affair Rumors Plaguing Podcaster Bobbi Althoff's Divorce
Bobbi Althoff has called it quits with her husband, Cory Althoff, but what caused their divorce? To fans, all fingers point to her relationship with famed rapper Drake, but is the "God's Plan" singer really to blame for Alhoff's divorce?
The "Really Good Podcast" host announced the news that she and Cory were getting a divorce on social media. Posting an Instagram photo of the two, she wrote, "As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce. As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife." She went on to add, "Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to co-parent with such an incredible father and person."
After the announcement, online users quickly began speculating what could have caused the couple to split, and many were looking at Drake. In July 2023, Bobbi got the "One Dance" singer on her podcast, and throughout the entire episode, the two had been very flirty, per InTouch Weekly. Speculation began to rise that there was something romantic going on between the two, and it didn't help the rumors when Bobbi attended one of Drake's concerts. But shortly after, the two reportedly had a falling out, and Bobbi deleted the podcast featuring the rapper. Still, many believe something happened between Drake and Bobbi, and many are blaming him for her recent divorce. Is any of it true?
Drake isn't to blame for Bobbi Althoff divorce
The gossip that Drake played a role in Bobbi Althoff and Cory Althoff's divorce is just that — gossip. TMZ reports that the rapper had no role in the split between the podcaster and her husband. Speculation arose that the "Nice For What" rapper had caused the breakup because of his flirtatious behavior with Bobbi in the summer of 2023. The rumors got worse because Cory had cited his separation date with Bobbi as July 2023, around the time she had been hanging out with Drake. But it turns out Bobbi and Drake had a major falling out.
In August 2023, Bobbi attended one of Drake's concerts. A YouTube video of her looking unhappy at the concert went viral, and many thought she was playing into the sarcastic persona from her podcast, but it turns out there might have been some truth to her behavior. TMZ reports that Bobbi was upset that she was sat in GA and not given any VIP treatment. This caused tension with Drake, who reportedly made her take down their interview. Since then, the two have been at odds.
So, what actually caused Bobbi and Cory's divorce? Apparently, it was her "skyrocketing fame" and the fact that her husband wanted to live a normal life, per TMZ. It had nothing to do with the Drake cheating allegations, as Cory simply wanted to live an ordinary life, and with Bobbi's increasing fame, that didn't seem likely.