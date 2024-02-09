Why Brett Favre Claims Toby Keith Stopped His Cancer Treatment

Football star Brett Favre has shed some light on Toby Keith's final days.

Since February 6, country music fans have mourned the "Red Solo Cup" singer, who passed away following a three-year struggle with stomach cancer. "Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on Feb 5, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage," his website announced at the time of his death. As the message suggested, Keith sported a resilient spirit up until his passing. Four days before he died, the "Should've Been A Cowboy" singer shared footage from his final show in December 2023 on Instagram. "And that's a wrap on the weekend, y'all. Back to it," his caption read.

Keith also shared a hopeful update on his health in January 2024 during an interview on "The Bobby Bones Show." "It's going pretty good. It's a roller coaster, and it takes a little while to get your brain wrapped around it," he explained. "And then you get to a point where you just say, 'Hey, this is what I do, and you can't let it define your future." While Keith refrained from sharing further details about the status of his cancer at the time, his friend Favre revealed some shocking news about the trajectory the former took regarding his treatments.