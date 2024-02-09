What Does Reba McEntire Really Look Like Underneath Her Makeup?
Reba McEntire looks just as beautiful without makeup as she does glammed up.
Since the late 1970s, the legendary music icon has ruled the country sphere with her show-stopping talent. Within the last four and half decades, McEntire has sold 58 million records, earned three Grammys and close to 100 other awards, become a TV staple with her hit self-titled sitcom, and even added the title of Broadway superstar to her expansive resume. When reflecting on her incredible career, the "Does He Love You" singer admitted to still learning and absorbing new ways to be better.
"I think my [professional] strong points are emotion and showmanship. Connecting with an audience. That's really big for me," she explained to NBC News. "I'm not the best singer. I am not the best dancer on stage with choreography or anything, but I do know how after many years of doing this how to connect with an audience — because I like to watch other entertainers and see how they do it."
In addition to her immensely successful career, McEntire has also earned notoriety for her unforgettable looks, with her fire truck red hair and glamourous mug. When discussing what inspires her iconic look, McEntire told New Beuaty, "Hanging out with talented hair and make up artists changed my outlook [on beauty]." However, like many celebrities, "The Heart Won't Hide" singer isn't always dressed to the nines or sporting a full face of makeup. We gathered a couple of photos of McEntire fresh-faced, and she's just as captivating without the glam.
Reba McEntire glows with a fresh face in Italy
While Reba McEntire is known for her show-stopping glamour, she's also a down-to-earth country woman who knows how to let her hair down. One example of the beloved talent sporting a carefree and makeup-free look comes from August 2023, during her trip to Naples, Italy.
Taking to Instagram, the "Is There Life Out There" artist uploaded a snapshot of herself looking fresh-faced, sunglasses perched on her head over a mega-watt smile. "Had a great day in Naples visiting the National Railway Museum of Pietrarsa," her caption read. McEntire's laidback look was an instant hit with her followers, with many praising her for her lovely demeanor. "Look at you, looking all happy and beautiful. Have an awesome time," one person commented. Another fan added, "Beautiful as always."
When it comes to maintaining her fresh face outside of makeup, McEntire revealed to Closer Weekly that moisturizer was her best friend, specifically Farmhouse Fresh's Watercress Hydration Cascade product. "I do a Hydra-Facial to give my skin an extra hug of plumpness. I apply before makeup and right after cleansing at night," she explained to the news outlet in 2019.
Reba McEntire ditches the foundation for a wilderness trip with Rex Linn
When she isn't captivating audiences with her electric performances or TV appearances, Reba McEntire is off living a happy life with her long-term partner, well-known actor Rex Linn. While the "He Gets That From Me" singer has delivered glamorous makeup moments when out and about with her man, she has also gone with simpler looks, like when they traveled to the Grand Canyon in June 2023. "Happy Fathers Day to all you fathers, from the Tots!! From the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone," McEntire wrote in a wholesome Instagram post. In the photo, the beloved talent sports a laid-back outfit, wearing a warm jacket, blue jeans, boots, and a cap. She also ditched the foundation and lipstick for a light, airy face that exudes happiness and love.
Like her vacation snapshot from Italy, McEntire's makeup-free look was an instant hit with her followers, who admired her for her effortless glow. "You two make the most natural-looking couple," one fan commented. Another Instagram user echoed similar sentiments, adding, "I swear, girl, you look younger every day."
While McEntire seems to be aging backward, the Grammy-winning singer has no problem with growing older. "I feel 35, maybe 40. Used to be 60 years, and one foot was in the grave," she told People in 2019. "Now, maybe 85 is one foot, maybe 95. My momma's 92. She still drives herself. She lives by herself. She's spunky. She's frisky."