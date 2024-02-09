What Does Reba McEntire Really Look Like Underneath Her Makeup?

Reba McEntire looks just as beautiful without makeup as she does glammed up.

Since the late 1970s, the legendary music icon has ruled the country sphere with her show-stopping talent. Within the last four and half decades, McEntire has sold 58 million records, earned three Grammys and close to 100 other awards, become a TV staple with her hit self-titled sitcom, and even added the title of Broadway superstar to her expansive resume. When reflecting on her incredible career, the "Does He Love You" singer admitted to still learning and absorbing new ways to be better.

"I think my [professional] strong points are emotion and showmanship. Connecting with an audience. That's really big for me," she explained to NBC News. "I'm not the best singer. I am not the best dancer on stage with choreography or anything, but I do know how after many years of doing this how to connect with an audience — because I like to watch other entertainers and see how they do it."

In addition to her immensely successful career, McEntire has also earned notoriety for her unforgettable looks, with her fire truck red hair and glamourous mug. When discussing what inspires her iconic look, McEntire told New Beuaty, "Hanging out with talented hair and make up artists changed my outlook [on beauty]." However, like many celebrities, "The Heart Won't Hide" singer isn't always dressed to the nines or sporting a full face of makeup. We gathered a couple of photos of McEntire fresh-faced, and she's just as captivating without the glam.