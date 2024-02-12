Did Zahara Jolie-Pitt Ditch Her Dad Brad Pitt's Famous Last Name?

Brad Pitt's relationship with his children has been notably complex, to say the least, following his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie. Their 2016 breakup, reportedly triggered by an altercation aboard the family's private jet, resulted in an estrangement between Brad and his kids, especially with sons Maddox and Pax Jolie-Pitt. Maddox, in particular, was at the center of an alleged physical altercation with Brad. But it appears that tensions have also extended to his eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, who has reportedly begun to distance herself from her father.

Angelina adopted Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005, with Brad legally adopting her the subsequent year. In an interview with Parade in 2011, the "Babylon" actor shared that he had forged a profound connection with Zahara from the get-go. I know she would not be alive [if she hadn't been adopted]," he said. "I know what care was available to her and it was nil. I cannot imagine life without her." His commitment as a father was evident in his active involvement in Zahara's life, from school pickups to attending her soccer games to taking her to her friends' parties. It was also Zahara who inspired him to become sober, following a frightening incident where she choked on ice from his drink. "It's not easy to be a good father when you've had a few drinks," he told Total Film (via NZ Herald).

However, the infamous 2016 plane incident seems to have marked the downturn in Pitt and Zahara's once close-knit relationship. Now, she reportedly prefers to disassociate from the Pitt surname.