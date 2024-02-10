This Super Bowl Ad Will Have Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Haters Groaning

Love them or hate them, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have come to dominate the NFL conversation this season — to mixed reactions, of course — but Cetaphil's new Super Bowl LVIII commercial chooses to look at the positive impact they've made on the game.

Some NFL fans have taken issue with the media attention their relationship has garnered at the cost of the game. The "Shake It Off" singer was booed in January 2024 when she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game to show support for her boyfriend. Sports journalists like Jeff Pearlman took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with scathing remarks, posting, "In case anyone didn't hear, Taylor Swift was at the game. And NBC made it r-e-a-l-l-y annoying." Fox's Tomi Lahren added, "The wall-to-wall coverage of Taylor Swift at this game is annoying AF. I don't even like football and I agree it's destroying football. Just enough."

Even Kelce's brother, Jason, critiqued the way networks have been covering football games on the "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother. Jason said, "Like, basketball has it figured out. They're all courtside, they're sitting there. They show them once or twice, but they get back to the game." But, even though Swift's appearances at Kelce's games remains a sore spot for some, it seems her attendance has sparked a new interest in the game among an untapped audience. And with Super Bowl ad season upon us, Cetaphil's commercial indicates that Swifties might be invested for the long haul.