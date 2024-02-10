O.J. Simpson's Reported Cancer Diagnosis Has Everyone Saying The Same Dark Thing

When Orenthal James Simpson, better known as O.J., was found not guilty of stabbing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman, to death, some believed he had gotten away with murder. Now, following O.J.'s reported cancer diagnosis, those same haters are screaming, "Karma!"

Miami's Local 10 News cites sources claiming that O.J. is undergoing chemotherapy treatments in Las Vegas after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. The disgraced NFL star previously announced he had cancer in a May 2023 video he posted on X, previously known as Twitter. "I had COVID and cancer at the same time, unfortunately, but I'm over the chemo," O.J. said. "In any event, I'm healthy now. It looks like I beat it. I'm happy about that," he continued.

O.J. was back on X talking about cancer again on February 9. This time, though, he was shooting down reports that he was in end-of-life care. "Hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice!" he said, laughing. "I'm not in any hospice. I don't know who put that out there. Whoever put that out there, I guess it's like the Donald say, 'can't trust the media!'" O.J. reassured fans he's fighting fit and said he was looking forward to hosting a "ton of friends" to watch the Chiefs play the 49ers on Super Bowl Sunday. Still, not everyone is celebrating O.J.'s self-professed bill of good health. Some are taking the cancer diagnosis and running with the same dark thought.