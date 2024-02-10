O.J. Simpson's Reported Cancer Diagnosis Has Everyone Saying The Same Dark Thing
When Orenthal James Simpson, better known as O.J., was found not guilty of stabbing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman, to death, some believed he had gotten away with murder. Now, following O.J.'s reported cancer diagnosis, those same haters are screaming, "Karma!"
Miami's Local 10 News cites sources claiming that O.J. is undergoing chemotherapy treatments in Las Vegas after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. The disgraced NFL star previously announced he had cancer in a May 2023 video he posted on X, previously known as Twitter. "I had COVID and cancer at the same time, unfortunately, but I'm over the chemo," O.J. said. "In any event, I'm healthy now. It looks like I beat it. I'm happy about that," he continued.
O.J. was back on X talking about cancer again on February 9. This time, though, he was shooting down reports that he was in end-of-life care. "Hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice!" he said, laughing. "I'm not in any hospice. I don't know who put that out there. Whoever put that out there, I guess it's like the Donald say, 'can't trust the media!'" O.J. reassured fans he's fighting fit and said he was looking forward to hosting a "ton of friends" to watch the Chiefs play the 49ers on Super Bowl Sunday. Still, not everyone is celebrating O.J.'s self-professed bill of good health. Some are taking the cancer diagnosis and running with the same dark thought.
Few are crying a river for O.J.
O.J. Simpson's reported cancer diagnosis has haters celebrating in the aisles. And not just Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's families. "Nicole is partying in heaven," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Hopefully, the clock is ticking quickly on his murdering butt...maybe he'll tell the truth before he croaks, but I would doubt it because he believes the bs he's been selling ever since he brutally murdered 2 people...can't happen soon enough for me!" another user wrote.
In the US, it's clearly not a case of innocent until proven guilty. Or, in the case of O.J., innocent even when found not guilty. A 2016 Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll showed that 69% of US citizens believed the jury shouldn't have been acquitting despite the glove not fitting; 7% believed in O.J.'s innocence; and 20% were unsure. Not surprisingly, as was the case back in the '90s during the trial, opinion is divided down race lines, with 73% of whites believing O.J. is guilty compared to 44% of Blacks and 67% of Hispanics.
Still, when it comes to the court of social media, it appears the jury is united in their opinion. There was outrage in 2019 when O.J. joined X just days after the 25th anniversary of Nicole and Goldman's murders. "I see that the unrepentant murderer just joined Twitter," writer Yashar Ali wrote, imploring others to follow Ron's sister Kim Goldman, as "she should have more followers than that monster."
O.J.'s living his best Las Vegas life
O.J. Simpson has done little to nothing to endear himself to the public following his bombshell acquittal in October 1995. Among the disturbing things O.J. did after his trial, he threw a huge champagne-flowing celebratory party, writing "If I Did It," a "hypothetical" take on how he would have murdered Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman if he had wanted to, and planning a TV special to celebrate the book's release. The latter two were canceled following a public outcry.
Still, there were celebrations galore in 2007 when O.J. was busted for a botched armed robbery in Las Vegas. In 2008, he was sentenced to 33 years in prison — precisely 13 years to the day after he was acquitted of murder. O.J. was released in 2017 after serving nine years. He set up a home in Nevada where he spends his days golfing in the sunshine.
"Life is fine," O.J. told The Associated Press in June 2019, adding that he'd rather not address the elephant in the room. "We don't need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives," O.J. announced as the 25th anniversary loomed. "The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the 'no negative zone.' We focus on the positives."