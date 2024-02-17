Why Is The Singer On The Jardiance Commercial So Controversial?

Deanna Colón, whom you might recognize from the commercials for the diabetes drug Jardiance, has the same peppy personality as Flo from Progressive (Stephanie Courtney), but there are some key differences between the two. For one thing, Colón's character never gets a name. She also breaks into song, and some television watchers have grown tired of hearing the story she has to tell.

Charming consumers in a commercial is no easy task, especially if singing is involved. Because commercials are repetitive and the songs in them are designed to be catchy, viewers might find themselves infected with earworms that they can't get out of their heads. They then associate this annoying phenomenon with the actor who was hired to cheerfully chirp about lowering her A1C. But companies will sometimes find themselves with a hit on their hands; the internet is so nostalgic about those Education Connection commercials that Tove Lo has jokingly taken credit for them. (Andreanna Veith is their real star.)

Unfortunately for Colón, many people don't find her pitch for a prescription drug endearing — there's even a Facebook group called "People that hate the Jardiance commercial" that's over 1,000 members strong. So, is there just something about Colón's perky musical number that grates on her haters' nerves? Or do they detest watching her get a makeover while a voiceover warns about the possibility of contracting a deadly bacterial infection? In some cases, yes. However, there are other reasons viewers can't stand the singer.