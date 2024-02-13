Here's How Kris Jenner Really Feels About Scott Disick Today
Kris Jenner's relationship with Scott Disick didn't start on the right foot. When "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" first aired in 2007, Kourtney Kardashian had met Scott Disick just the previous year, and the family was still getting to know him. As it turned out, the momager of the Kardashian-Jenners wasn't impressed by Disick. "I have serious doubts about Scott," Jenner said in one of the show's early episodes, detailing that she didn't think Disick was mature enough yet to commit.
"I found out he's cheating on Kourtney, and as her mom, I want to tell her, but I don't know how," she said. Kourtney often defended Disick, arguing he couldn't help himself because he's a Gemini. Her argument wasn't effective. "I don't care if he's an alien!" Jenner countered. But they turned a corner. Disick left his party-boy days behind and developed a mother-son bond with Jenner. "A few years back, I lost my parents, so going to Kris has really been an amazing and helpful thing," he said on "KUWTK."
Jenner and Disick had their moments, though. When incriminating photos of Disick with Chloe Bartoli surfaced in 2015, when he was still with Kourtney, Jenner was furious. "That piece of s**t!" she said. Jenner seemed to take a closer look at her relationship with him. "I think I've often made excuses for Scott and it's just getting tougher and tougher," she added. Kourtney has since moved on, but that doesn't mean Jenner cut off ties with Disick.
Kris Jenner sees Scott Disick as one of her own
Despite Kourtney Kardashian's complicated relationship with Scott Disick, her mother still has a special place for him in her heart. When Disick, the father of Kardashian's three older children, was in a car accident in August 2022, Kris Jenner opened up about how much he means to her, going so far as to claim him as one of her own. "I love Scott ... And Scott will always be a part of our family. He's the father of my grandchildren and he's just ... my kid," Jenner said on "The Kardashians" in 2023.
When speculation arose that the family had excommunicated Disick amid Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker, Jenner quickly shut it down. "Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family....he's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family... we love him and not true!" Jenner wrote in response to a Paper magazine Instagram post, according to Today. Jenner indeed celebrates Disick publicly pretty often.
In May 2016, just a few months after Disick and Kardashian's breakup, Jenner penned a heartfelt post for his birthday. "I am so blessed to be able to call you my son," she shared on Facebook. As recently as May 2023, she was still doing the same. "I have known you for a couple of decades now and I can't believe how fast time flies by. I want you to know you are loved and appreciated always," she captioned an Instagram post.
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have grown apart
Kris Jenner isn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family tight with Scott Disick, who still appears on their new reality show, "The Kardashians." Disick's bond with Khloé Kardashian has always been evident, and he and Kim Kardashian have been giving off BFF vibes. In fact, Kourtney Kardashian's family may have a better relationship with him than she does. While Kourtney and Disick had a good start to their co-parenting experience, the two seem to have grown distant after she started a new family.
"[They] are not as friendly as they used to be," a source told ET in September 2023, toward the end of her pregnancy. That's not to say Disick feels any animosity toward her. "Scott tries to be as supportive of Kourtney as possible, but also knows that it's best to keep his distance," the insider added. The process wasn't sudden, though. Disick felt the need to distance himself since Kourtney and Barker's engagement in October 2021. "It's about him needing some time to process this," a source told People.
Disick stepped back from his involvement with the whole family to heal. But he slowly eased back in, opening up about not wanting to feel left out. "I'd rather be around [Kourtney and Barker] and be around my family than not at all," he told Khloé on "The Kardashians" in 2022 after she explained to him that the family hadn't been inviting him over as often to protect him.