Here's How Kris Jenner Really Feels About Scott Disick Today

Kris Jenner's relationship with Scott Disick didn't start on the right foot. When "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" first aired in 2007, Kourtney Kardashian had met Scott Disick just the previous year, and the family was still getting to know him. As it turned out, the momager of the Kardashian-Jenners wasn't impressed by Disick. "I have serious doubts about Scott," Jenner said in one of the show's early episodes, detailing that she didn't think Disick was mature enough yet to commit.

"I found out he's cheating on Kourtney, and as her mom, I want to tell her, but I don't know how," she said. Kourtney often defended Disick, arguing he couldn't help himself because he's a Gemini. Her argument wasn't effective. "I don't care if he's an alien!" Jenner countered. But they turned a corner. Disick left his party-boy days behind and developed a mother-son bond with Jenner. "A few years back, I lost my parents, so going to Kris has really been an amazing and helpful thing," he said on "KUWTK."

Jenner and Disick had their moments, though. When incriminating photos of Disick with Chloe Bartoli surfaced in 2015, when he was still with Kourtney, Jenner was furious. "That piece of s**t!" she said. Jenner seemed to take a closer look at her relationship with him. "I think I've often made excuses for Scott and it's just getting tougher and tougher," she added. Kourtney has since moved on, but that doesn't mean Jenner cut off ties with Disick.