Inside Usher's Herpes Scandal That Broke The Internet
With anticipation building for Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, the "Yeah!" singer has returned to the spotlight. Usher's resurgence is prompting fans to reflect on his career and personal life, including the "S" words — ahem, we're talking about his sexual scandal. Remember how that drama had the internet talking? (Spoiler alert: it still does.)
In 2017, Usher was embroiled in a legal battle that claimed he didn't disclose his alleged herpes diagnosis to three sexual partners, per The Guardian. The lawsuit included charges of negligence, fraud, sexual battery, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. One woman, who said she contracted the STD from Usher, asked for $20 million. Apparently, court documents from 2012 showed that Usher previously paid more than $1 million to a woman who was infected. At a news conference, per ABC, one accuser said, "Although I am negative, I was upset by the reports and I would have never consented had I known."
So, how did Usher respond to the allegations?
Usher tried to get the lawsuit dismissed
Following the herpes allegations, Usher moved to have the lawsuit dismissed. Among his reasons, the star contended that his alleged actions were "unintentional" and the plaintiffs have "unclean hands," per USA Today. He argued for a dismissal "because any harm that any plaintiff alleges to have suffered was caused in whole or in part by that plaintiff's own negligence." In 2019, TMZ reported that Usher's $20 million lawsuit had been dismissed by the plaintiff. Court documents stated that the parties had "reached an amicable resolution." Further details were not disclosed.
Usher's herpes drama still hasn't completely quieted down, especially with the performer taking center stage at the 2024 Super Bowl. In fact, fans have been shamelessly tweeting about the scandal ahead of the big game. One user wrote, "my favorite moment in Usher's career was the sick 2-step remix of U Got It Bad they used to play on KDON back in the day, followed by the time some fans (including one male) alleged he gave them herpes." Someone else said, "I can't wait to say 'I think usher has some allegations about giving women herpes' right before the halftime show."