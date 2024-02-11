Inside Usher's Herpes Scandal That Broke The Internet

With anticipation building for Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, the "Yeah!" singer has returned to the spotlight. Usher's resurgence is prompting fans to reflect on his career and personal life, including the "S" words — ahem, we're talking about his sexual scandal. Remember how that drama had the internet talking? (Spoiler alert: it still does.)

In 2017, Usher was embroiled in a legal battle that claimed he didn't disclose his alleged herpes diagnosis to three sexual partners, per The Guardian. The lawsuit included charges of negligence, fraud, sexual battery, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. One woman, who said she contracted the STD from Usher, asked for $20 million. Apparently, court documents from 2012 showed that Usher previously paid more than $1 million to a woman who was infected. At a news conference, per ABC, one accuser said, "Although I am negative, I was upset by the reports and I would have never consented had I known."

So, how did Usher respond to the allegations?