Fans Are Pretty Positive Kanye West's Yeezy Super Bowl 2024 Ad Won't Air During The Game

At this point, we have many ideas about what Super Bowl LVIII has in store. Some fans are looking forward to Cardi B's NYX commercial, while others are hoping that Justin Bieber will join Usher during the Halftime Show. But one promo that's unlikely to pop up? Fans are convinced that Kanye West's Yeezy Super Bowl commercial is too NSFW for national television.

On February 10, West posted the video ad on Instagram, writing, "YZY SUPERBOWL COMMERCIAL BY AUS YEEZY.COM." This sparked a dialogue as to whether the clip will actually be aired during the game. The advert shows a scantily clad woman breaking a sweat on a treadmill. She wears black underwear and a see-through white tank top inscribed with the words "Wet." The commercial also features West's song "Back To Me" off of his new album, "Vultures 1," with Ty Dolla Sign.

In the comments section, fans shared their predictions about the ad airing during the Super Bowl. One user wrote, "they are not gonna play this on national television dude." Someone else joked, "I wanna see this during the Superbowl with my parents next to me." If it does end up airing, one person remarked that it would have to be heavily edited. "Lmfao i can only imagine how censored this s*** gonna be for the superbowl," the user said. Amid all the Super Bowl ad speculation, one thing is clear: West has — once again — taken the heat in more ways than one.