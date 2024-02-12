The Worst-Dressed Celebs At 2024 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl attracts over a hundred million viewers each year. This year is no exception. A record-breaking number of people are estimated to have tuned in to watch Usher, with a possible Justin Bieber twofer. Some even wanted to watch a football game, apparently. Bizarre. However, we're here for Super Bowl's worst-dressed celebs, and going by previous years' track record, there'll be some rich pickings. All that aside, though, it's basically about Taylor Swift at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Sorry, sports fans, but plenty of folks just want to see Taylor Swift cheering on her Kansas City Chief's tight end beau, Travis Kelce, from the bleachers. The rumor mill has been in overdrive with fantastical T-Swizzle story after fantastical T-Swizzle story. One of the biggest is that Kelce will get down on one knee if the Chiefs win. But hold off on popping the champers for now. A source told Page Six that wedding bells are still a way off for the love-struck couple. "Taylor and Travis discussed it, and there is a plan," they claimed. "They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July." Still unlikely, but more likely than a Super Bowl proposal, win or no win.

So, engagement speculation out of the way; let's get down to the important Super Bowl matter. What did Swifty and her squad wear? And did she fumble it and land on the list of the worst-dressed celebs? Hut, hut, hike!