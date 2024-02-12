Blue Ivy & Rumi Carter's 2024 Super Bowl Appearances Have Us Wondering The Same Thing

What is better than one Carter? Three Carters! And we had all of that and more at the 2024 Superbowl. Ahead of the big game, rapper Jay-Z was spotted at the stadium flanked by his two daughters, 12-year-old Blue Ivy and 6-year-old Rumi Carter. The rapper was captured standing on the field with Blue and Rumi while awaiting the start of the game. And as always, he and his kids brought their fashion A-game to the sidelines. While the Roc Nation Founder sported a graphic leather jacket, black joggers, and a pair of white sneakers, Blue Ivy rocked a varsity-like bomber jacket, a pair of jeans, and Nike sneakers, according to WWD. Rumi, on the other hand, stunned in a black leather jacket paired with a black leather skirt and black boots.

Expectedly, Jay-Z's appearance with Blue Ivy and Rumi stirred up reactions from fans who flocked to social media to share their excitement. "The Carter children are so sweet," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Blue looks just like her mom and Rumi just like her daddy! Adorable," another wrote. But while many fans were excited to see the Carter girls out in public, others were puzzled over the absence of their brother, Sir.