Blue Ivy & Rumi Carter's 2024 Super Bowl Appearances Have Us Wondering The Same Thing
What is better than one Carter? Three Carters! And we had all of that and more at the 2024 Superbowl. Ahead of the big game, rapper Jay-Z was spotted at the stadium flanked by his two daughters, 12-year-old Blue Ivy and 6-year-old Rumi Carter. The rapper was captured standing on the field with Blue and Rumi while awaiting the start of the game. And as always, he and his kids brought their fashion A-game to the sidelines. While the Roc Nation Founder sported a graphic leather jacket, black joggers, and a pair of white sneakers, Blue Ivy rocked a varsity-like bomber jacket, a pair of jeans, and Nike sneakers, according to WWD. Rumi, on the other hand, stunned in a black leather jacket paired with a black leather skirt and black boots.
Expectedly, Jay-Z's appearance with Blue Ivy and Rumi stirred up reactions from fans who flocked to social media to share their excitement. "The Carter children are so sweet," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Blue looks just like her mom and Rumi just like her daddy! Adorable," another wrote. But while many fans were excited to see the Carter girls out in public, others were puzzled over the absence of their brother, Sir.
Sir's no-show sparked many fan theories
The Carters are always a joy to see, but many fans couldn't help but be bothered about Sir's continuous absence from public events. "Where's the son? We only ever see the girls. Ain't Rumi and Sir twins?" one user asked on X. "Where is Sir?? This is the kind of event I'd think Jay would want his son to be with him." another user questioned. "Does sir Carter have social anxiety or something?? Why do we only ever see one twin????" a third user tweeted.
Though Jay-Z and Beyonce have made it a point of duty to shield their children from the spotlight, Rumi has previously made public appearances without her fraternal twin brother. This apparently has only raised more eyebrows among fans. In August 2023, Rumi was spotted in a picture featuring Madonna and her three kids, Stella, Estere, and Mercy. In the shot, Rumi wore high-top sneakers paired with denim shorts and a sparkly top. Similarly, amid the Renaissance World tour in May 2023, Rumi was seen at Beyonce's Paris concert, gleefully cheering on big sister Blue Ivy, who performed alongside her mom.
While neither Jay-Z nor Beyonce have spoken about it, social media users continue to speculate on Sir's frequent absence from events. "Sir Carter must not like to come outside," one person wrote.