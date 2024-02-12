Beyoncé's New Single Cover Is Her Most X-Rated Look Yet
Beyoncé's latest single cover may be her most X-rated look thus far. As you know, The Queen shocked fans by announcing Act II of her "Renaissance" album — the first installment of which she released in the summer of 2022. With it came two new singles: "16 Carriages," in which she bares her soul about her journey through the music industry, and "Texas Hold 'Em," where she, well, basically bares it all (at least for the cover art). While the cover art for "16 Carriages" is stylized, with a romantic black and white shot of Beyoncé that definitely expresses the layers of pain in the song, "Texas Hold 'Em" shows a much more sultry side to her most substantial foray into country music.
Two new BeyoncÃ© songs, titled "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," are now streaming, and they have strong country influences https://t.co/qxxaHwEr9H pic.twitter.com/MF9B8SPvo3
— Variety (@Variety) February 12, 2024
Beyoncé has totally embraced the sexy, confident vibe of "Texas Hold 'Em," highlighting various aspects of Texas nightlife. The cover art finds her wearing nothing but a metallic bra and heart-shaped bikini bottoms connected to a thick metal belt. Adding a touch of Texas flair, she completes the look with a short black jacket and a black cowboy hat, which beautifully bring the country flavor of the song to the single cover. And while Beyoncé has been known to rock some revealing looks, there's no denying she's stepped it up a notch here. A great musician once famously sang, "If you got it, flaunt it," and she definitely has it!
The Beyhive is spiraling over Beyoncé's new look
While Beyoncé has yet to release full music videos for either of her new singles, she has gifted fans with visual teasers for both. Unsurprisingly, the "Texas Hold' Em" visualizer is just as risqué as its cover art. Beyoncé stands against a black background and walks towards the camera wearing mesh leggings and a long leather vest. She also rests her hand in a holster before scraping it over her midsection. Then, because she's Beyoncé and more powerful than us all, she shoots bullets from her metallic nails. She finishes her look with a long side pony teased at her crown, and some cool futuristic-looking glasses that we can't wait to see fans try to replicate come tour time (if there's a tour, of course).
Needless to say, the Beyhive is loving her new visuals. "BEYONCÉ SERVING C*** FOR THE TEXAS HOLD' EM VISUALIZER OMFG," tweeted one fan who's amassed over 1.3 million views on their repost. "Beyoncé's Texas Hold' Em visualizer is a masterclass in swagger and style. She's reshaping the game one frame at a time!!" wrote another fan.
What's even more impressive is the fact that Beyoncé is also out here converting anti-country fans. "She might get me to like country music, omg," wrote another user. One fan was rendered speechless, as their only response to her visuals was a GIF of James McAvoy fanning himself. That about sums it up!