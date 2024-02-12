Beyoncé's New Single Cover Is Her Most X-Rated Look Yet

Beyoncé's latest single cover may be her most X-rated look thus far. As you know, The Queen shocked fans by announcing Act II of her "Renaissance" album — the first installment of which she released in the summer of 2022. With it came two new singles: "16 Carriages," in which she bares her soul about her journey through the music industry, and "Texas Hold 'Em," where she, well, basically bares it all (at least for the cover art). While the cover art for "16 Carriages" is stylized, with a romantic black and white shot of Beyoncé that definitely expresses the layers of pain in the song, "Texas Hold 'Em" shows a much more sultry side to her most substantial foray into country music.

Two new BeyoncÃ© songs, titled "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," are now streaming, and they have strong country influences https://t.co/qxxaHwEr9H pic.twitter.com/MF9B8SPvo3 — Variety (@Variety) February 12, 2024

Beyoncé has totally embraced the sexy, confident vibe of "Texas Hold 'Em," highlighting various aspects of Texas nightlife. The cover art finds her wearing nothing but a metallic bra and heart-shaped bikini bottoms connected to a thick metal belt. Adding a touch of Texas flair, she completes the look with a short black jacket and a black cowboy hat, which beautifully bring the country flavor of the song to the single cover. And while Beyoncé has been known to rock some revealing looks, there's no denying she's stepped it up a notch here. A great musician once famously sang, "If you got it, flaunt it," and she definitely has it!