Taylor Swift's Super Bowl 2024 Look Costs A Staggering Amount
Super Bowl LVIII has come and gone, but it's safe to say that many are still talking about the events around the water cooler. From Taylor Swift's arrival to Usher's halftime show, the actual game was secondary to many viewers. Prior to the annual match, there has been much speculation as to whether T-Swizzle would actually be able to make it around the world after her Japan leg of the Eras Tour — so much so that the Embassy of Japan even tweeted about it. "Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently 'Speak Now' to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins," the statement read.
Sure enough, Swift arrived at the Allegiant Stadium with her celeb friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice in tow. The "Karma" singer was dressed in all black, save for her red and white Kansas City Chiefs jacket. The pop star has been wearing a lot of black as of late, which may be a nod to her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department." While her Super Bowl outfit may have seemed pretty basic at first glance, it turns out that her whole look costs a jaw-dropping tens of thousands of dollars.
Taylor Swift's Super Bowl jewelry costs over $40k
We all know that Taylor Swift is the queen of quiet luxury and her 2024 Super Bowl 'fit proves just that. According to Page Six, her corset top made by Australian designer Dion Lee has a price tag of $720, while her black jeans with rhinestone-embellished slits at the thighs are almost $700. While those prices are definitely on the high end for non-billionaire folks, it was Swift's jewelry that took up the bulk of her game day outfit cost. One bracelet alone costs $19,950 but her combination of three necklaces and two rings amounted to a whopping $26,040. To round off her Super Bowl look, Swift held a football-shaped Judith Leiber clutch that's priced at $4,495.
Although Swift undoubtedly gets many items gifted to her, the Dion Lee top was handpicked by the star — or her stylist. "We didn't loan this piece so looks like Taylor Swift just loved the top and wanted it for herself!" a rep for the fashion label told Daily Mail. Fans who want to recreate the "Lover" singer's Super Bowl outfit will sadly have to wait. It looks like the meshed tank is out of stock for now, as is the Judith Leiber handbag, but if Shaquille O'Neal is your fan, you may just be in luck, as it seems he has an in with the luxury designer.
Taylor Swift's football purse was a gift from Shaq
The legendary Shaquille O'Neal just added to Taylor Swift's style. The "You Belong With Me" singer adorned herself with the number 87 as a nod to her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Chiefs number during the 2024 Super Bowl and fans didn't miss the digits on her customized football purse. "finally met @taylorswift me and @jamiejsalter gifted her a Nfl judith lieber bag," O'Neal shared on Instagram.
It seems the former basketball player is a Swiftie. Ahead of the big game, he told Page Six, "If I see Taylor Swift and get to shake her hand, take a picture, I'll be good." He added, "She's a fabulous person. I'm happy for her. I'm proud of her. She's done a lot. She's definitely a cultural icon. I just want to shake the hand of greatness." As for her very public relationship with Travis Kelce, Shaq is gunning for the lovers but doesn't have any relationship tips. "I wouldn't give any advice to him. I'm not the expert on that. Hopefully they last forever and they get married and have beautiful children," he told Us Weekly.