Taylor Swift's Super Bowl 2024 Look Costs A Staggering Amount

Super Bowl LVIII has come and gone, but it's safe to say that many are still talking about the events around the water cooler. From Taylor Swift's arrival to Usher's halftime show, the actual game was secondary to many viewers. Prior to the annual match, there has been much speculation as to whether T-Swizzle would actually be able to make it around the world after her Japan leg of the Eras Tour — so much so that the Embassy of Japan even tweeted about it. "Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently 'Speak Now' to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins," the statement read.

Sure enough, Swift arrived at the Allegiant Stadium with her celeb friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice in tow. The "Karma" singer was dressed in all black, save for her red and white Kansas City Chiefs jacket. The pop star has been wearing a lot of black as of late, which may be a nod to her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department." While her Super Bowl outfit may have seemed pretty basic at first glance, it turns out that her whole look costs a jaw-dropping tens of thousands of dollars.