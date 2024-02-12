Taylor Swift Had The Super Bowl 2024 Crowd Booing With This Thirsty Move
Reigning pop culture icon Taylor Swift is used to a stadium full of fans cheering her on. Case in point: the Fearless Tour, the Speak Now World Tour, the Red Tour, the 1989 World Tour, the Reputation Stadium Tour, and last but certainly not least, the Eras Tour. Sadly, she was met with the exact opposite at Super Bowl LVIII, where her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was playing against the San Francisco 49ers.
The story goes that Swift and her friend, stylist Ashley Avignone, were caught having the time of their lives in the reported million-dollar Super Bowl suite when they decided to take part in the age-old football pastime of chugging a beverage. As evidenced by footage on a large jumbotron shared by the official NFL YouTube channel, the ladies tipped their heads back and raced each other to down their clear plastic cups, most likely filled with beer or wine. Once finished, they promptly slammed the empty cups back down triumphantly. And scene!
Spoiler alert: just like her man won the Super Bowl that evening, Swift took home the W in the chugging contest. Unfortunately, however, their behavior wasn't exactly met with good cheer. Instead of hearing an enthusiastic "chug, chug, chug" echoing throughout the Allegiant Stadium, they were subject to a bunch of booing from 'Niners fans. Champagne problems, eh?
Everyone wants to know what's in Taylor Swift's cup
Taylor Swift made headlines on September 24, 2023, when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears with Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, instantly fueling the circulating rumors that she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were indeed an item. The performer attended 12 more games amid her hectic Eras Tour schedule. As one can imagine, the public devoured every detail of her Chiefs game appearances, including what she wore, who she brought with her, and even what she was drinking while watching the games unfold.
The general consensus is that Swift does not discriminate when it comes to game-day beverages. The "All Too Well" crooner has been spotted sipping on a canned Casa Azul Tequila Soda and High Noon tequila seltzers, as well as what appeared to be a vodka cranberry, maybe even with her pal Blake Lively's Betty Buzz sparkling soda mixed in.
But have no fear. When she's not attending a rowdy Chiefs game, Swift is happy to indulge in something a tad more classy and refined. In January, Page Six reported that Swift's preferred drink of choice is a French Blonde, a cocktail comprised of grapefruit juice, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, a fancy schmancy aromatized wine by Lillet Blanc, and lemon bitters. Ooh la la.
Taylor Swift is being criticized for her game-day drinking habits
While many have chalked Taylor Swift's chugging moment up to innocent Super Bowl antics, other fans have questioned her game-day drinking habits throughout the entire football season. "I want to know how committed of a football fan Taylor Swift is now. for example: how many drinks does she consume per game due to game anxiety now? does she get VMAs drunk or casual fan drunk?" one Twitter user asked. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Question, does anybody think Taylor Swift drinks during these football games? I'm one glass of wine and I am looped."
Others, however, expressed downright disdain at the "Anti-Hero" singer's high-profile Super Bowl drinking behavior. "Wow Taylor Swift chugging a beer. What a bad example. SMH," the user tweeted. Still, some quickly rushed to the 34-year-old's defense, noting that complaining about Swift chugging an alcoholic beverage on national television was silly. "Do we not remember Stone Cold Steve Austin? Did kids not watch wrestling when he'd literally pour beer down his throat?" the user recalled. Alexa, play "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift.