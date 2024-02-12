Taylor Swift Had The Super Bowl 2024 Crowd Booing With This Thirsty Move

Reigning pop culture icon Taylor Swift is used to a stadium full of fans cheering her on. Case in point: the Fearless Tour, the Speak Now World Tour, the Red Tour, the 1989 World Tour, the Reputation Stadium Tour, and last but certainly not least, the Eras Tour. Sadly, she was met with the exact opposite at Super Bowl LVIII, where her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was playing against the San Francisco 49ers.

The story goes that Swift and her friend, stylist Ashley Avignone, were caught having the time of their lives in the reported million-dollar Super Bowl suite when they decided to take part in the age-old football pastime of chugging a beverage. As evidenced by footage on a large jumbotron shared by the official NFL YouTube channel, the ladies tipped their heads back and raced each other to down their clear plastic cups, most likely filled with beer or wine. Once finished, they promptly slammed the empty cups back down triumphantly. And scene!

Spoiler alert: just like her man won the Super Bowl that evening, Swift took home the W in the chugging contest. Unfortunately, however, their behavior wasn't exactly met with good cheer. Instead of hearing an enthusiastic "chug, chug, chug" echoing throughout the Allegiant Stadium, they were subject to a bunch of booing from 'Niners fans. Champagne problems, eh?