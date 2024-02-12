Who Is Taylor Swift's 2024 Super Bowl Mystery Guest, Ashley Avignone?

This year's Super Bowl has unofficially been dubbed the Swift Bowl, what with the millions of eyes trained on Taylor Swift's every move. From her flight to Tokyo to Las Vegas in record time to the number of beers she's chugged throughout the game, the "Cruel Summer" has stolen the spotlight just for attending the much-anticipated event. Of course, she was there to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, but she has commanded just as much attention. Even the squad she brought to the game has been a topic of conversation, too, including "mystery woman" Ashley Avignone.

Swift has been known to assemble a star-studded entourage for just about any outing, and NFL games are no different. In Super Bowl LVIII, she had a couple of high-profile personalities accompanying her in the VIP suite (that Travis paid for, apparently), including Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice, Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry, her parents Andrea and Scott Swift, and brother, Austin Swift. Her longtime BFF Avignone was also present, but unlike most members of Swift's posse, she has enjoyed relative anonymity.

As it turns out, Swift and Avignone have been friends for well over a decade. Avignone is also part of the entertainment industry, but she mostly works behind the scenes.