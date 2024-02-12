Who Is Taylor Swift's 2024 Super Bowl Mystery Guest, Ashley Avignone?
This year's Super Bowl has unofficially been dubbed the Swift Bowl, what with the millions of eyes trained on Taylor Swift's every move. From her flight to Tokyo to Las Vegas in record time to the number of beers she's chugged throughout the game, the "Cruel Summer" has stolen the spotlight just for attending the much-anticipated event. Of course, she was there to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, but she has commanded just as much attention. Even the squad she brought to the game has been a topic of conversation, too, including "mystery woman" Ashley Avignone.
Swift has been known to assemble a star-studded entourage for just about any outing, and NFL games are no different. In Super Bowl LVIII, she had a couple of high-profile personalities accompanying her in the VIP suite (that Travis paid for, apparently), including Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice, Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry, her parents Andrea and Scott Swift, and brother, Austin Swift. Her longtime BFF Avignone was also present, but unlike most members of Swift's posse, she has enjoyed relative anonymity.
As it turns out, Swift and Avignone have been friends for well over a decade. Avignone is also part of the entertainment industry, but she mostly works behind the scenes.
Ashley is a fashion designer and stylist
Ashley Avignone has her roots planted deep in the fashion industry. Per her LinkedIn page, she studied fashion and apparel design at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, California, and went on to work with a bunch of celebrity clients and fashion brands. In 2010, she even appeared on the third season of "The Rachel Zoe Project."
With over half a decade of experience under her belt, Avignone then founded a design outfit of her own, Avignone Studio. Speaking with Simply, she shared that working with a renowned agency gave her a big advantage in paving her own path in fashion. "Signing with my agency — The Wall Group. I assisted the best stylists in the game for about 6 years, and when I decided to break out on my own I was nervous," she said. "I was extremely lucky in finding representation right away. You have to believe in yourself, but it also helps when others believe in you too."
It's pretty clear that Avignone is now successful in her own right, having worked with brands like Saks Fifth Avenue, H&M, and Prada. And like her superstar BFF, she uses her platform for a good cause, including urging people to vote.
Taylor and Ashley go way back
Ashley Avignone isn't just some random friend that Taylor Swift decided to bring to NFL games. The two have been friends for years, and it's all thanks to Emma Stone. The "Poor Things" actor and the designer are reportedly childhood friends back in their native Arizona, with Avignone even serving as Stone's stylist at one point. And just like Stone, Avignone has become an integral part of the famous Swift squad after their fateful introduction.
In the years since meeting Swift, Avignone has been seen hanging out with the singer's inner circle, including the likes of Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, and the Haim sisters. She has also proved to be quite a Swiftie herself, publicly showing her support for Swift's music (Reputation seems to be her favorite era). In 2019, she went on to pen Swift a touching message for her 30th birthday, which just proved that their friendship goes way beyond Independence Day parties and Instagram snaps. "30 years of life for you, 11 years of friendship for us. Thanks for being the bestest friend, listener, dance party-starter, story teller, haircut enthusiast, with the biggest, warmest, and most generous heart," Avignone wrote. "Happy Birthday Tay!! Love you to pieces."
Avignone is just as dear to Swift, too. As any Swiftie would know, the designer was part of the secret message for Swift's hit song "22." In the notes for the track, Swift gave a subtle shoutout to her BFFs: "Ashley Dianna [Agron] Claire [Kislinger] Selena [Gomez]."