Beyoncé's Reported Paycheck For Verizon's 2024 Super Bowl Commercial Has Our Minds Blown

Beyoncé's Super Bowl commercial for Verizon broke the internet, and probably Verizon's pockets, too. But before we disclose how much Verizon paid Beyoncé, we have to recap the glorious outcome. While most fans were hopeful that Beyoncé would participate in 2024's Super Bowl theatrics, she totally shocked the world by appearing in a commercial that saw her repeatedly attempting to break Verizon's 5G network with her various antics.

The hilarious Super Bowl ad finds Beyoncé taking on several fun personas, including a lemonade stand owner, a jazz singer, and even an artificial intelligence robot. Then there's Barbie Beyoncé (aptly named Bar-Bey), President Beyoncé, and Twitch Streamer Beyoncé. And though none of these powerhouse personas overwhelm Verizon's network, her reign as an internet-breaking queen was never really up for debate.

According to The Daily Mail, Verizon paid the musician a staggering amount to star in the ad: $30 million, to be exact. However, as The Telegraph noted, Verizon likely spent much more on the entire production, as that $30 million sum only guaranteed that Beyoncé showed up. In order for Verizon to get a return on their staggering investment, the commercial had to actually air, which means they had to shell out several more million dollars to secure a slot in the Super Bowl lineup. In this case, that amounts to around $10.5 million more, in addition to the multi-million dollar production budget. Of course, any company that can afford Beyoncé can afford the added expenses!