Beyoncé's Reported Paycheck For Verizon's 2024 Super Bowl Commercial Has Our Minds Blown
Beyoncé's Super Bowl commercial for Verizon broke the internet, and probably Verizon's pockets, too. But before we disclose how much Verizon paid Beyoncé, we have to recap the glorious outcome. While most fans were hopeful that Beyoncé would participate in 2024's Super Bowl theatrics, she totally shocked the world by appearing in a commercial that saw her repeatedly attempting to break Verizon's 5G network with her various antics.
The hilarious Super Bowl ad finds Beyoncé taking on several fun personas, including a lemonade stand owner, a jazz singer, and even an artificial intelligence robot. Then there's Barbie Beyoncé (aptly named Bar-Bey), President Beyoncé, and Twitch Streamer Beyoncé. And though none of these powerhouse personas overwhelm Verizon's network, her reign as an internet-breaking queen was never really up for debate.
According to The Daily Mail, Verizon paid the musician a staggering amount to star in the ad: $30 million, to be exact. However, as The Telegraph noted, Verizon likely spent much more on the entire production, as that $30 million sum only guaranteed that Beyoncé showed up. In order for Verizon to get a return on their staggering investment, the commercial had to actually air, which means they had to shell out several more million dollars to secure a slot in the Super Bowl lineup. In this case, that amounts to around $10.5 million more, in addition to the multi-million dollar production budget. Of course, any company that can afford Beyoncé can afford the added expenses!
Beyoncé's Verizon ad was a hit with the Beyhive
Beyoncé's Verizon ad served as an excellent springboard for the rollout of her new album, "Act II," which she plans to release in March of 2024. It was also a big hit among critics, who've placed it among the best Super Bowl commercials of 2024. Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé's commercial got high marks from several mainstream publications — including NPR and CBS News, who cited COM STAR's report that it was the buzziest Instagram post from Super Bowl Sunday. However, that's just the start, as the commercial garnered commentary from just about every corner of the digital world. Proof of her impact!
Of course, Beyoncé's Super Bowl ad also connected with her fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, who were totally into her carefree vibe. "BEYONCÉ ATE THIS COMMERCIAL TF UP & SAID 'DROP THE NEW MUSIC' GET UPPPPPP," raved one fan. "Beyoncé's commercial was better than the entire super bowl, I'm Sorry, but this is ART. Nobody can do what Beyoncé's does. She broke the internet once again," wrote another. A third fan gushed, "Beyoncé was paid 30m for her commercial, & it's already been named thee GREATEST commercial of all time! & has already made HISTORY on the charts whew. An artist that's nearly 30 years in the industry. She is unmatched."