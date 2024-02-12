Does Usher Support Donald Trump? A Look At His Political Views

There are some celebs who are tight-lipped about anything to do with politics, while others use their platform to bring awareness to the state of affairs regarding the United States. R&B pop star Usher falls in the latter category and ahead of the 2008 presidential elections, he opened up about why President Barack Obama's race against Senator John McCain was important. "I think this election, this time, is historical. I think it truly does represent change, a different [mindset] of America. I think it has definitely forced a lot of us to care more about public service ... as well as hopefully bringing about change in our country," he told the Associated Press.

Usher's song "Hush" was written to inspire people to vote and use their voices to make change for the better. "'Hush' is about my awakening over the past 10 years to the social issues in our country and realizing that I have a voice. Complaining isn't enough, you have to also take action," the "Superstar" singer stated (via People). While Usher hasn't affiliated himself publicly with a specific party, he once showed just where Donald Trump stood with him during the 2016 BET Awards.