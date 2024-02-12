Why Is King Charles Called Sausage Fingers? Here's What We Know About His Hands

King Charles has been called plenty of names throughout his life, from the future king of England to a cheater — he's dealt with it all. But there is one nickname that has stuck with the royal, and it might be a bit shocking. In the past couple of years, King Charles has been referred to as "sausage fingers," but why?

Charles is no stranger to facing criticism, whether it's because of his royal policies or how he looks. For the longest time, the monarch was picked on for his rather large ears, and it started at an early age. A former classmate even told The Telegraph that the future monarch was bullied as a young kid and teen because of his ears. They said, "A couple of the boys decided it would be funny to 'do' him. This meant punching him, pulling his ears, all out of sight in the scrum." It wasn't just in his early years of schooling that Charles had to deal with the constant bullying. Ahead of his 2023 coronation, a costume that poked fun at Charles' large ears was for sale for people to buy, per the New York Post.

The royal can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his appearance. After years of facing criticism for his ears, the conversation began to shift toward his fingers, and he has since been dubbed "sausage fingers" by the public because of the way they look.