Are Prince Charles' Swollen Hands Part Of A Larger Concern For His Health?

In recent years, Prince Charles' swollen hands have regularly made headlines. On a trip to India back in 2019, he was photographed with red, puffy fingers, as well as swollen feet, when he visited a temple barefoot. More recently, his hands raised concern during Prince Philip's funeral with one fan tweeting, per Gloucestershire Live, "I've never noticed the hands of Prince Charles until this photo! Is he ok?" Even a trip to the pub in May caused a stir as one Twitter user asked, "What's going on with his hands/fingers?" As Metro notes, the monarch has repeatedly been snapped with "painfully" swollen hands and while visiting Australia in 2012, he himself reportedly quipped about having "sausage fingers."

So what's really going on? It's a question that's become increasingly popular and, according to Woman&Home, "sausage fingers" was the seventh most Googled term in the UK between August 2020 and 2021. The curiosity was so high, in fact, that the NHS actually issued health advice on the matter back in May. According to Mirror, it honed in on oedema, or a "build up of fluid," as the source of the issue. Causes of oedema vary from standing or sitting for too long to eating too much salty food to the more serious, like blood clots or infection, but the NHS notes that in most cases it's nothing to worry about and swelling will go away on its own after "a few days".