Are Prince Charles' Swollen Hands Part Of A Larger Concern For His Health?
In recent months, Queen Elizabeth has left fans worried about what exactly is going on with her health. After initially canceling a trip to Northern Ireland, she spent a night in hospital in mid-October, per AP, then was forced to cancel a major engagement: her appearance at the COP26 climate summit. The 95-year-old monarch was ordered to rest for at least two weeks, per People, but we've since learned that while she's slowly regaining her strength, a sprained back is slowing her recovery. Now, there's talk of the queen possibly stepping down from the throne due to her health, meaning Prince Charles would have to step up as Britain's next king.
That may be easier said than done, however, as Charles has a number of obstacles to overcome before he is crowned king, including a "cash for honours" scandal, the fact that he isn't actually all that popular in the UK, and a possible health scare of his own. Earlier this week, an Instagram fan account dedicated to the royals posted images of Charles and Camilla's trip to Jordan during which they visited King Abdullah II and Queen Rania. While the comments were mostly positive — "Lovely photos, nice to see a PDA from Prince Charles and the Duchess," wrote one fan — one particular image in the series shows what royal fans have been worrying about for years: the Prince of Wales' swollen hands. What is the cause — and should royal devotees be worried?
Are Prince Charles' swollen hands part of a larger health problem?
In recent years, Prince Charles' swollen hands have regularly made headlines. On a trip to India back in 2019, he was photographed with red, puffy fingers, as well as swollen feet, when he visited a temple barefoot. More recently, his hands raised concern during Prince Philip's funeral with one fan tweeting, per Gloucestershire Live, "I've never noticed the hands of Prince Charles until this photo! Is he ok?" Even a trip to the pub in May caused a stir as one Twitter user asked, "What's going on with his hands/fingers?" As Metro notes, the monarch has repeatedly been snapped with "painfully" swollen hands and while visiting Australia in 2012, he himself reportedly quipped about having "sausage fingers."
So what's really going on? It's a question that's become increasingly popular and, according to Woman&Home, "sausage fingers" was the seventh most Googled term in the UK between August 2020 and 2021. The curiosity was so high, in fact, that the NHS actually issued health advice on the matter back in May. According to Mirror, it honed in on oedema, or a "build up of fluid," as the source of the issue. Causes of oedema vary from standing or sitting for too long to eating too much salty food to the more serious, like blood clots or infection, but the NHS notes that in most cases it's nothing to worry about and swelling will go away on its own after "a few days".