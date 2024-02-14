The Stunning Transformation Of Michael Jordan's Wife, Yvette Prieto

The luxurious lives of wives and girlfriends have undoubtedly fascinated pop culture today. So much so that they are most dutifully recognized by their token nickname, "WAGs," which sets them apart from spouses with far less first-class-like lifestyles. While Michael Jordan became an uber-celebrity and basketball legend in the nearly two decades he spent playing in the NBA, much of that spotlight shone on his personal life and potential love suitors. Nowadays, he spends his post-retirement life alongside his wife, Yvette Prieto, a model who has captivated the public's interest for more reasons than one.

Unlike many WAGs before her, Prieto had a bustling career far before a million-dollar engagement ring from Jordan landed on her finger. The Cuban beauty was a self-made former model before settling into a less fast-paced life after marrying the NBA legend in 2013. But don't let her looks fool you. Prieto earned a college degree in Business Administration from her University of Florida alma mater and even worked in the sector alongside her father before she embarked on her modeling career.

Prieto keeps a low profile despite being on the arm of one of the nation's greatest athletes of all time. That being said, there's much more than meets the eye when it comes to the mother of two, whose parents immigrated to the United States from Cuba for a better life decades ago. As far as WAGs go, this Latin beauty earned her spot in the big leagues. We're breaking down the stunning transformation of Michael Jordan's Wife, Yvette Prieto.