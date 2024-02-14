The Stunning Transformation Of Michael Jordan's Wife, Yvette Prieto
The luxurious lives of wives and girlfriends have undoubtedly fascinated pop culture today. So much so that they are most dutifully recognized by their token nickname, "WAGs," which sets them apart from spouses with far less first-class-like lifestyles. While Michael Jordan became an uber-celebrity and basketball legend in the nearly two decades he spent playing in the NBA, much of that spotlight shone on his personal life and potential love suitors. Nowadays, he spends his post-retirement life alongside his wife, Yvette Prieto, a model who has captivated the public's interest for more reasons than one.
Unlike many WAGs before her, Prieto had a bustling career far before a million-dollar engagement ring from Jordan landed on her finger. The Cuban beauty was a self-made former model before settling into a less fast-paced life after marrying the NBA legend in 2013. But don't let her looks fool you. Prieto earned a college degree in Business Administration from her University of Florida alma mater and even worked in the sector alongside her father before she embarked on her modeling career.
Prieto keeps a low profile despite being on the arm of one of the nation's greatest athletes of all time. That being said, there's much more than meets the eye when it comes to the mother of two, whose parents immigrated to the United States from Cuba for a better life decades ago. As far as WAGs go, this Latin beauty earned her spot in the big leagues. We're breaking down the stunning transformation of Michael Jordan's Wife, Yvette Prieto.
She dated a Latin singer before meeting her husband
Before Yvette Prieto dabbled in the world of basketball, she had a taste for the music scene. At least, her dating track record landed her there when she was linked to a famous Latin singer before marrying Michael Jordan. While fans may know Enrique Iglesias for his famous hits like "Hero" and "Bailando," they may not realize he has a famous brother as well — Julio Iglesias Jr. While he may not have garnered as much fame as Enrique, the Iglesias family name is known far and wide across Latin America.
Prieto and Julio were reported to have dated in the early 2000s, but little is known about their former relationship or why the two called it quits. The duo was featured on the cover of Hola! Magazine during their relationship, where they posed together beachside and seemed happier than ever. At the time, the singer gushed over his then-girlfriend, and signs even seemed to point to a potential marriage. "I can count on one hand the girls I have dated seriously," Julio admitted in the issue. "Yvette is the third and ... the third time's the charm. She's a fantastic girl and I like her. Aside from her beauty, which is obvious, she is loving, simple and very good person."
While it's unclear exactly why and when the two split, their relationship ran its course before Prieto stumbled into Jordan in 2007. At that time, Jordan had recently split from his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, with whom he was married from 1989 to 2006.
Yvette Prieto was a successful model before meeting Michael Jordan
After graduating from college at the University of Florida, Yvette Prieto tried her hand in the business world. The Cuban native reportedly worked for her parent's company, a hospital, as well as in the real estate market. According to Sports Manor, Prieto also helped her entrepreneurial father in his cigar manufacturing business before she changed career paths.
Eventually, the fashion world came knocking, and Prieto began to build an impressive career as a model. Despite her 5-foot-6-inch height, the mother of two has appeared in several fashion magazines and even posed for the likes of Alexander Wang, according to Access Hollywood. In addition to modeling, Prieto also starred in a television documentary series about her birthplace titled "Cuba: An Island Apart" which premiered in 2011.
Nowadays, Prieto lives an incredibly comfortable lifestyle and has left her modeling days behind her. That being said, the mother of two continues to be involved in the latest trends of today's fashion world — and she doesn't need to strut the catwalk to do so. In 2013, Prieto was photographed attending the Rebecca Minkoff Fall Fashion Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City alongside socialite and model Peter Brant II.
Yvette Prieto filed for bankruptcy
Yvette Prieto may have more money than many people know what to do with, but that wasn't always the case for the former model. According to the Bleacher Report, Prieto ran into financial problems in 2002 when she was just 23 years old. At the time, the Cuban native filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. According to Debt.org, filing is the most common form of bankruptcy and applies to those who are not able to make regular, timely payments on their credit card or medical bills.
While little is known about what led to her decision to file for bankruptcy, Prieto's family has a history of shady business deals. As per the National Inquirer (via Nicki Swift), the former model's parents and aunt were found guilty of illegally collecting over $400,000 in payments in an insurance fraud scheme. The money was transferred to the company Pacificare Case Management, Inc., which was owned by Prieto's mother, Maria. Her parents were convicted in 2005 and served 18 months in prison over the ordeal.
Nowadays, Prieto lives a far peachier reality in terms of cash flow. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth a reported $50 million. As reported by The Sports Rush, the mother of two and her husband, Michael Jordan, signed a lofty pre-nuptial agreement before their 2013 nuptials. The agreement ensures that Prieto will be granted a million a year if she were to split with Jordan before the ten-year mark. If the pair separate after more than 10 years together, the former model will receive $5 million yearly.
She met Michael Jordan at a night club
A lot can go down on the Miami nightlife scene, like possibly stumbling into the arms of an NBA legend who later becomes your husband. Just ask Yvette Prieto, the former Cuban model who lives to tell the tale. According to multiple reports, the mother of two met her future beau at a Miami nightclub in 2008, and the rest, they say, is history. The two quickly started seeing each other more seriously and moved in together in 2009. After three years together, Jordan popped the question on Christmas Eve in 2011.
While Jordan remains private about his relationship with Prieto, the former NBA player's teammate sang her praise on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast. "His new wife is the bomb, too," Salley said. "Her making him do normal things is dope. It's good for him. It's kind of crazy." The former Chicago Bulls player has been known to be a bit of a recluse throughout his professional sports career, but Prieto seems to be bringing Jordan out of his shell more. The two are often seen out together enjoying a kid-free date night and were even spotted celebrating the start of the NASCAR race weekend in Nashville in 2023.
Her wedding was luxurious to say the least
If Yvette Prieto's seven-figure sparkler on her left hand wasn't enough of a tell-tale sign, her luxurious wedding with Michael Jordan in 2013 sealed the deal in terms of luxury. The duo tied the knot in Palm Beach in 2013 in a ceremony that boasted a 300-person guest list filled with Hollywood A-listers. According to People, the newlyweds shared their vows at the Episcopalian Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, where former president Donald Trump and Melania once said, "I do."
Us Weekly reported their special day boasted a price tag of around $10 million, which is chump change compared to the $168 million settlement he was ordered to pay his first wife following their divorce. Prieto dazzled down the aisle in a "French silk voile corseted sheer sheath gown by J'Aton Couture" adorned in "handmade silk lace created especially for her, and enhanced with Swarovski crystals," as per The Hollywood Reporter.
The big day went off without a hitch thanks to celebrity-favorite wedding planner Sharon Sacks, who is known for planning two of Kim Kardashian's previous weddings. Big-name attendees like Tiger Woods and Scottie Pippen were there to celebrate the nuptials, which was followed up by a lavish reception at Bear's Club in Jupiter. The couple were graced by the likes of Usher and Robin Thicke, who both performed during the party.
The attention to detail was magnificent," a source told Us Weekly. "... It looked like the most luscious garden you could imagine ... The room was filled with thousands of candles, thousands. It was heavenly."
Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan boast an impressive real estate portfolio
Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan live in a mansion fit for a king and queen. The couple spend the majority of their time in their South Florida property, located on the same grounds where they held their wedding reception. Their Jupiter home rests on The Bear's Club, a luxurious upscale community designed for ultra-rich retired professional athletes like Jordan.
The former NBA player bought the home in 2012 for nearly $5 million and added over $7 million in renovations. While the inside design of the 28,000-square-foot home remains a mystery due to Jordan's privacy, reports suggest the mansion boasts 11 bedrooms, a private golf course, and a full-size basketball gym.
The couple's assets also include Jordan's Highland Park estate in Illinois, the former Chicago Bulls player's forming stomping grounds. The 56,000-square-foot property has been sitting on the market since 2012 and is currently listed for nearly $15 million. Jordan and Prieto also enjoy their Utah vacation home, with views of the snow-capped Park City mountains, which Jordan listed for sale in 2019 and is currently still on the market for $7.5 million.
Their real estate portfolio also includes a waterfront North Carolina lake house, which Jordan bought for almost $3 million in 2013. The NBA legend has a habit of buying and selling homes, as he also sold his Chicago penthouse in 2014. The 8,000-square-foot condo was originally purchased by him in the 1990s, and his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy sold the listing in 2014 for nearly $7 million.
She lives an incredibly private life
Despite her immense success as a model and being a WAG to one of the most legendary NBA players of all time, Yvette Prieto keeps a surprisingly low profile. The former businesswoman could flaunt her fortune on social media or dance in TikTok clips, but the former model has better things to do than keep social media tabs. Prieto is also not one to give interviews, managing to do an efficient job of keeping her life private.
Aside from paparazzi photos featuring her and her rock-solid abs as she jet sets around the world with her hubby, you won't see much of the Cuban native online. As of the time of writing, Prieto's social media profiles are either uber-private and only for her inner circle, or otherwise nonexistent. She does pop up now and again to attend red carpet events with Michael Jordan, however, or to watch different sporting events like NBA games or boxing matches.
Part of the reason why she remains so elusive may have something to do with Jordan's decision to maintain an uber-private life. Few have ever seen inside their exclusive South Florida mansion, and it seems the retired NBA player would prefer it that way. Being that his entire life was on display for millions of fans while he cemented his status as a world-renowned basketball player, we can't blame the man for wanting to live in his own world. That introverted lifestyle seems to mesh perfectly well with Prieto, who doesn't seem to mind keeping her private life private.
She's a mother to twin daughters
Shortly after Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan tied the knot at their uber-glamorous Palm Beach wedding, the two welcomed new additions to their family. Prieto became a mother to two twin daughters in 2014, Victoria and Isabel. The Cuban native is also a stepmother to Jordan's three older children, Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine, who he shares with his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy.
Keeping with Prieto and Jordan's private lifestyle, their twin daughters rarely make public appearances, and not much is known about the girls. The twins do enjoy the perks of their fathers' labor, however, as they were spotted enjoying a European getaway alongside their parents in 2023.
Fans will have to wait and see what Isabel and Victoria's future holds, and whether or not they take part in the family business. If they take after their step-siblings, they could have a leg up in the business world. The former NBA star's three older children are heavily involved in their father's famous Nike Air Jordan Line and continue to work for the brand and keep Jordan's lucrative legacy alive.
Yvette Prieto is big on traveling
Michael Jordan lives large post-retirement, and Yvette Prieto seems more than happy to jet set around the world with him on lavish getaways. The couple have traveled to several countries together since they tied the knot in 2013 and are often photographed enjoying playing tourist in some insanely beautiful locations.
In 2021, the couple took a trip to Croatia and stayed on a super yacht with a seven-figure weekly price tag. As per the Daily Mail, the couple enjoyed the centuries-old city of Split before returning to the giant vessel, which charges over a million dollars a week for its 14 state-of-the-art rooms, which include two VIP suites. The two strolled the charming ancient European streets as Jordan enjoyed a cigar, with a large team of security flanking not far behind.
Prieto and Jordan brought their twin daughters along for their 2022 getaway, taking a trip to Mexico. The family stayed in a lavish beachside villa in Los Cabos, with paparazzi capturing the couple enjoying the sunshine poolside alongside Isabel and Victoria. More recently, in 2023, the family took another vacation to Italy, where the pair once again enjoyed the luxury of renting a yacht, but this time, they brought along their twins for the excursion. As per photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple was spotted in the Southern region of Sicily enjoying some downtime with their daughters.
She's big on giving back
Yvette Prieto has left the fast-paced world of modeling behind for a change of pace. With Michael Jordan's endless cash flow giving her enough security to live as she pleases, Prieto has enjoyed a new career as a stay-at-home mother to her twin daughters.
However, the former model does dabble in charitable work, and she and her hubby have focused on the James R. Jordan Foundation. The non-profit aims to help give funding to local youth and families in need. The former NBA star began the charity years ago alongside his mother after his father was tragically killed.
In place of fancy wedding gifts, the couple paid it back in a major way on their wedding day when they asked guests to make a charitable donation to the foundation instead of accepting presents. Prieto and Jordan also chose to donate their floral arrangements from their nuptials to Jupiter Medical Center, not far from their Palm Beach home.