Inside The Wildly Lavish Life Of Michael Jordan's Wife Yvette Prieto

Model Yvette Prieto's life is more lavish than you can probably fathom. Her husband is NBA legend Michael Jordan, who's worth $3 billion, according to Forbes. That jaw-dropping fortune landed him on The Forbes 400 in 2023 — he's the first pro athlete to break into the ranks of America's richest people.

Prieto first met the NBA legend in 2008, a couple of years after Jordan divorced his first wife, Juanita Vanoy. Although Prieto already had a successful modeling career, becoming a Jordan in 2013 afforded her an even more elevated lifestyle, allowing her to acquire sprawling estates, precious jewels, and any other luxury she could ever want.

Even her wardrobe is luxurious. For example, in May 2022, Prieto oozed quiet luxury when she wore an all-white fit to attend the Formula One Miami Grand Prix with Jordan. Prieto's white tank and loose-fitting white pants that gathered at her ankles looked simple enough, but her accessories were the star of the show. Prieto accessorized her outfit with a gold chain from Tiffany and Co., which could easily run someone back $13,000. Meanwhile, her white Venetta heels retail for $1,100. Tossing out more than $14,000 on one outfit is impressive even by celebs' standards, but trust, this was light work for Prieto.