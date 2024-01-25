Inside The Wildly Lavish Life Of Michael Jordan's Wife Yvette Prieto
Model Yvette Prieto's life is more lavish than you can probably fathom. Her husband is NBA legend Michael Jordan, who's worth $3 billion, according to Forbes. That jaw-dropping fortune landed him on The Forbes 400 in 2023 — he's the first pro athlete to break into the ranks of America's richest people.
Prieto first met the NBA legend in 2008, a couple of years after Jordan divorced his first wife, Juanita Vanoy. Although Prieto already had a successful modeling career, becoming a Jordan in 2013 afforded her an even more elevated lifestyle, allowing her to acquire sprawling estates, precious jewels, and any other luxury she could ever want.
Even her wardrobe is luxurious. For example, in May 2022, Prieto oozed quiet luxury when she wore an all-white fit to attend the Formula One Miami Grand Prix with Jordan. Prieto's white tank and loose-fitting white pants that gathered at her ankles looked simple enough, but her accessories were the star of the show. Prieto accessorized her outfit with a gold chain from Tiffany and Co., which could easily run someone back $13,000. Meanwhile, her white Venetta heels retail for $1,100. Tossing out more than $14,000 on one outfit is impressive even by celebs' standards, but trust, this was light work for Prieto.
Yvette Prieto's ring cost an estimated $1 million
Yvette Prieto's engagement ring reportedly set Michael Jordan back $1 million when he proposed in 2011, according to Hello! The outlet cited the estimates of jewelry company White Flash, but the NBA baller has never confirmed the actual price of the ring, which isn't surprising given that he stressed a desire for privacy a few weeks before his wedding. "I'm still in [the spotlight] a little bit, but I can control it to some degree — to me my privacy is the most important thing to me right now," shared Jordan with Entertainment Tonight.
With that said, Jordan splurging on the ring makes sense. He certainly spent big on the subsequent wedding, which a source told Us Weekly cost around $10 million. That's a 10, six zeros, and way more money than most will ever touch. According to sources with insider knowledge, the wedding took place in Palm Beach, Florida, split between the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea and an offsite tented reception. Of course, Jordan's wedding warranted some big-name guests such as Usher, Robin Thicke, and many, many more.
"They are so in love," revealed a source who attended the upscale event. "The warmth and the love was just overflowing. It was a wonderful day and will be a wonderful marriage!"
The Jordans have an impressive real estate portfolio
Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto have more houses than they know what to do with — and we mean that literally. Although Jordan and, by extension, Prieto have an impressive real estate portfolio, the NBA star has been struggling to unload his Illinois mansion for over a decade. Jordan initially listed the home, originally built in the mid-'90s, in 2012 with an asking price of $29 million, but it's still sitting on the market at a greatly reduced $14.85 million. And while the couple has yet to succeed in selling the 32,683 square foot home, it's still a very valuable (and spacious) asset.
As far as Jordan's other properties, well, there are plenty. Jordan owns at least four other properties — including a lush 9,500 square foot vacation home in Utah that he's trying to unload for $7.5 million, a pair of condos in North Carolina he bought for $3.15 million, and a $2.8 million lake house in North Carolina. He and Prieto also own their primary residence, which is a Florida mansion. The home boasts 28,000 square feet and 11 bedrooms. The home, which is located near Tiger Woods' home, cost $12.4 million. With so many properties, Prieto can live like a queen wherever she goes.