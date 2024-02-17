Tucker Carlson Almost Had A Wildly Different Career Before Fox News

Tucker Carlson had become synonymous with Fox News (which he joined in 2009 as a commentator) when, in 2023, he was suddenly fired by the network. According to various sources, the controversial talk show host was blindsided by the decision, but in public, he joked he was looking forward to his retirement. Despite those reassurances, it didn't take long for Carlson to return to politics, first with a new show hosted on Twitter, now X, then with his own streaming service, the Tucker Carlson Network. And even though he's been ousted from traditional news TV, he's continued to make headlines, most recently by interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2023.

The sit-down, which took place in Moscow, was hugely controversial, but as Carlson justified on X, he wanted to expose the truth about the war in Ukraine, including the cost to Americans and its impact on the economy. Calling Western media corrupt, he accused American outlets of only telling one side of the story and omitting the whole picture. "Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine or what his goals are now," Carlson told followers. "That's wrong." The resulting interview, which ran for over two hours, was quickly slammed and denounced by the White House – and it also seemed to backfire on Carlson himself. That's because, at one point in the conversation, Putin let slip that Carlson had once hoped to join the CIA, then mocked him for being rejected.