Brittany Mahomes Grows On Fans After Viral Moment With Post Malone
Seeing Brittany Mahomes in the headlines with Post Malone probably wasn't on many people's 2024 Bingo card, but here we are. The WAG is no stranger to being in the news for many reasons. She is, after all, the wife of one of the biggest names in football, Patrick Mahomes. And after the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl win, the couple has many reasons to celebrate, which they did at the afterparty in Las Vegas.
Fans saw Brittany clad in an all-red outfit with her husband's number and name emblazoned in white on her pants leg during the Big Game. That's no surprise, as her outfits are almost always dedicated to the Chiefs' colors while cheering her man on. However, for the afterparty, Brittany changed into a slinky black cutout dress and knee-high boots. Fashion was definitely on her mind that night and when Malone took the stage for his performance, Brittany made it known she wasn't a fan of his jacket. Fortunately, she had another one on hand for a quick trade-in.
This is the best. @BrittanyLynne just put @PostMalone in a #ChiefsÂ fit for ONE SONG pic.twitter.com/nM24Md5ohe
— Andrew Carter (@LetItFlyAndrew) February 12, 2024
Fans cheer Brittany Mahomes on as she makes Post Malone wear Chiefs gear
Post Malone's Super Bowl performance of "America the Beautiful" was much talked about, but his afterparty appearance garnered even more applause from fans, and it was all due to Brittany Mahomes. In a video captured by partygoer Andrew Carter and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Malone was about to perform when Mahomes held up a red Chiefs jacket, beckoning the "Better Now" singer to take off his Dallas Cowboys jacket.
When he made no moves to do so, she took matters into her own hands and peeled it off of him as he looked on with a shocked expression. Fans chanted Mahomes' name in the background while Malone told her he'd put on the Chiefs' gear for one song. "That's our girl! Go @BrittanyLynne!!" an X user wrote. "Atta girl, Britt!" another replied.
Many also praised Malone for being such a good sport. "Man posty is just a good dude. He definitely did not want to do that, but wanted to make the people happy," a fan stated. "We know you're a Cowboys man through and through but thanks for showing the love," another shared.
It's a well-known fact that the singer-rapper is a devoted Cowboys fan and even has a clothing line dedicated to the team, so it was some feat for Mahomes to convince him to go red for one song. The moment earned her praise from fans, but it was another viral Super Bowl moment that earned her many virtual claps as well.
Fans laugh as Brittany Mahomes shrugs off her brother-in-law
Apparently being a family member doesn't always guarantee access to Brittany Mahomes' VIP area. In a video shared by Historic Vids, Jackson Mahomes was trying to get to Brittany's area during a Super Bowl concert and he appeared to be telling a security guard he was Patrick Mahomes' brother. However, he got a big nope and when the camera caught Brittany, she was seen rolling her eyes and shrugging. She seemed to have mouthed the words, "I don't care" and started dancing, unbothered. "I think I like Brittany Mahomes more now lmfaooo," a fan commented. "I love how she danced it off," another wrote.
Jackson Mahomes fared a little better the next day when he tried to get into another Super Bowl party, but not by much. As reported by The U.S. Sun, it took him half an hour to gain access to a Fanatics party at the Marquee Dayclub. A source shared, "He spent ages calling someone up and speaking with security and looking annoyed before he finally managed to get up to the party."
The one area Brittany couldn't deny Jackson access to was the VIP suite at the Allegiant Stadium during Super Bowl LVIII. The two were spotted sitting together watching the Chiefs play against the 49ers, per The Daily Mail. It looks like Brittany and Jackson put aside their differences for one night to cheer on Patrick Mahomes.