Brittany Mahomes Grows On Fans After Viral Moment With Post Malone

Post Malone's Super Bowl performance of "America the Beautiful" was much talked about, but his afterparty appearance garnered even more applause from fans, and it was all due to Brittany Mahomes. In a video captured by partygoer Andrew Carter and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Malone was about to perform when Mahomes held up a red Chiefs jacket, beckoning the "Better Now" singer to take off his Dallas Cowboys jacket.

When he made no moves to do so, she took matters into her own hands and peeled it off of him as he looked on with a shocked expression. Fans chanted Mahomes' name in the background while Malone told her he'd put on the Chiefs' gear for one song. "That's our girl! Go @BrittanyLynne!!" an X user wrote. "Atta girl, Britt!" another replied.

Many also praised Malone for being such a good sport. "Man posty is just a good dude. He definitely did not want to do that, but wanted to make the people happy," a fan stated. "We know you're a Cowboys man through and through but thanks for showing the love," another shared.

It's a well-known fact that the singer-rapper is a devoted Cowboys fan and even has a clothing line dedicated to the team, so it was some feat for Mahomes to convince him to go red for one song. The moment earned her praise from fans, but it was another viral Super Bowl moment that earned her many virtual claps as well.