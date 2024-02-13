Kanye West Claims His Yeezy Super Bowl Ad Still Earned Him A Hefty Paycheck

The 2024 Super Bowl brought a lot of memorable ads — from Beyoncė's show-stopping Verizon promotion to Aubrey Plaza's hilarious Mountain Dew commercial. But one of the most unforgettable, or maybe just the most confusing, was Kanye "Ye" West's stripped-down Yeezy ad, which he says was a success that gave him a hefty payout.

Amid all the flashy, celeb-filled commercials, Ye took audiences by surprise as he graced the screen in an ad of his own. The "Gold Digger" musician said, "Hey y'all, this is Ye and this is my commercial." Filmed in the backseat of a car, Ye revealed that he and his team at Yeezy spent so much money on securing an ad spot that the company "actually didn't spend any money on the actual commercial."

To land an advertisement on one of the biggest nights in television, companies had to fork over $7 million for a 30-second ad, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ye didn't want to spend more on production and instead chose to use raw footage. He continued to promote his Yeezy brand, sharing, "But the idea is I want you to go to Yeezy.com. I'm gonna write it at the bottom of the screen and I got some shoes and mmmm that's it." When fans visited the website, they found a list of Yeezy brand products available for purchase. Despite the strange commercial, it appears to have done its job, as the rapper revealed how much he's made from the ad.