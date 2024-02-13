Kanye West Claims His Yeezy Super Bowl Ad Still Earned Him A Hefty Paycheck
The 2024 Super Bowl brought a lot of memorable ads — from Beyoncė's show-stopping Verizon promotion to Aubrey Plaza's hilarious Mountain Dew commercial. But one of the most unforgettable, or maybe just the most confusing, was Kanye "Ye" West's stripped-down Yeezy ad, which he says was a success that gave him a hefty payout.
Amid all the flashy, celeb-filled commercials, Ye took audiences by surprise as he graced the screen in an ad of his own. The "Gold Digger" musician said, "Hey y'all, this is Ye and this is my commercial." Filmed in the backseat of a car, Ye revealed that he and his team at Yeezy spent so much money on securing an ad spot that the company "actually didn't spend any money on the actual commercial."
To land an advertisement on one of the biggest nights in television, companies had to fork over $7 million for a 30-second ad, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ye didn't want to spend more on production and instead chose to use raw footage. He continued to promote his Yeezy brand, sharing, "But the idea is I want you to go to Yeezy.com. I'm gonna write it at the bottom of the screen and I got some shoes and mmmm that's it." When fans visited the website, they found a list of Yeezy brand products available for purchase. Despite the strange commercial, it appears to have done its job, as the rapper revealed how much he's made from the ad.
Kanye West shares screenshots of supposed Yeezy profits
The whole point of a Super Bowl ad is to get people to buy your product, or at least get them talking about it, and Kanye "Ye" West's laidback commercial did both. The internet went crazy over the ad as fans weighed in on Ye's marketing odd approach. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "The most Kanye commercial ever, especially for the Super Bowl." Not only did the ad spark conversation, but it also resulted in some major profits.
The ad, which simply told followers to go to the Yeezy website in hopes they would purchase some items, worked — and it reportedly worked well. The rapper shared a screenshot of texts between him and someone on his team on Instagram, which revealed the end-of-day sales report for February 12, 2024, just a day after airing the Yeezy Super Bowl ad. Ye captioned the post, "The people have spoken Yeezy.com." According to the text, the "Flashing Lights" rapper had nearly 300,000 orders the day after the Super Bowl, and the total sales came to $19.3 million. If everything in the text is accurate, Ye did make a good profit, considering each Super Bowl ad was $7 million, and mind you, he didn't spend any more for the glitz and glamor on the production of said ad. Ye continued to promote Yeezy on social media, and seeing how much profit he supposedly made, it's not surprising he continued to advertise his brand.