Michael Cera Knows He Was The Clear Choice For CeraVe's 2024 Super Bowl Commercial
The main event for the Super Bowl is, of course, the football. However, many also tune in for the commercials aired during break times, and Michael Cera's CeraVe ad definitely hit the mark. We already know that the "Juno" star is hilarious and he showed off his witty (and slightly creepy) side when he held up a jar of CeraVe Moisturizing Cream and told the camera, "I'm Michael Cera and human skin is my passion." In the commercial, he takes responsibility for creating the moisturizer and is seen giving himself a massage and lotioning up a rock that he's climbing. "Let my cream hydrate you!" he says. It turns out that the video is being shown to a group of dermatologists who aren't thrilled with the ad. "We like? So my name is Cera, and so it's a perfect crossover opportunity," he tells them.
While he didn't win the skincare experts over, Cera was a hit with many fans. "This Michael Cera + CeraVe collab is pure gold" one tweeted. "Michael Cera for CeraVe just won the Super Bowl. Bravo," fellow actor Ross Patterson shared. Apparently, Cera was an obvious pick for the commercial and he shared just why the company chose him out of all the other actors.
Michael Cera's last name helped seal the commercial deal
Michael Cera's Super Bowl ad got him a lot of attention and while visiting "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," he explained, "They came up with the whole idea. I mean, I have the last name Cera, as you know. And so I think I was the only actor that they approached for that, fortunately for me." Jimmy Fallon pointed out, "That's true. John Cena can't do it." Cera went on to say that he doesn't usually get deals with big companies because of his lack of social media presence and added, "But I just had it locked up because I'm the only person named Cera."
Cera's CeraVe commercial was such a hit that it earned him a Super Clio, which is an award given by the Clio Awards for the best Super Bowl ads. "This award signifies that their peers and the leaders at the top of their industry saw their idea as the best of the best. It's an incredible honor to be recognized this way and we love to share in the excitement of such an accomplishment," CEO of the Clio Awards, Nicole Purcell, told Muse by Clio. Now Cera can add that to his already long list of awards.