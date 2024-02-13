Michael Cera Knows He Was The Clear Choice For CeraVe's 2024 Super Bowl Commercial

The main event for the Super Bowl is, of course, the football. However, many also tune in for the commercials aired during break times, and Michael Cera's CeraVe ad definitely hit the mark. We already know that the "Juno" star is hilarious and he showed off his witty (and slightly creepy) side when he held up a jar of CeraVe Moisturizing Cream and told the camera, "I'm Michael Cera and human skin is my passion." In the commercial, he takes responsibility for creating the moisturizer and is seen giving himself a massage and lotioning up a rock that he's climbing. "Let my cream hydrate you!" he says. It turns out that the video is being shown to a group of dermatologists who aren't thrilled with the ad. "We like? So my name is Cera, and so it's a perfect crossover opportunity," he tells them.

While he didn't win the skincare experts over, Cera was a hit with many fans. "This Michael Cera + CeraVe collab is pure gold" one tweeted. "Michael Cera for CeraVe just won the Super Bowl. Bravo," fellow actor Ross Patterson shared. Apparently, Cera was an obvious pick for the commercial and he shared just why the company chose him out of all the other actors.