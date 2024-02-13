The Royal Family Members Who Lose The Most When King Charles Dies

News of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis has many wondering about the future of the British monarchy. What will happen in the event of Charles' death, and how will it affect the other members of the Firm? There is a whole protocol in place that will commence after Charles dies — hopefully, no time soon, as the Windsors have a history of longevity. Queen Elizabeth II was 96 when she died, after all. Meanwhile, Elizabeth, Queen Mother, was 101. Still, Brits being Brits, they are prepared for any possible outcome, and they're determined not to be caught out again as they were following the shock death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

In addition to the general protocol that usually follows historical tradition, there are "secret" post-mortem codenames that are unique for each royal family member, as documented by Town & Country. The codenames dictate the nature of funeral proceedings and the actions of the Metropolitan police and armed forces, in addition to setting the tone for media coverage, radio playlists, and television programming, among many other things. As viewers of "The Crown" may already be aware, Queen Elizabeth's codename was "Operation London Bridge," and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's was "Operation Fourth Bridge."

Charles' codename is "Operation Menai Bridge." When it kicks in, Great Britain and the commonwealth countries are supposedly thrown into mourning, and William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, will immediately become King and Queen. But what about the other royals? Who will feel the pinch and end up on the loser list?