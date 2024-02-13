The Sign Reba McEntire's New TV Show Will Delight Fans Of Her Hit Series Reba
Ever since the sitcom "Reba" came to an end after six seasons in 2007, fans have been clamoring for Reba McEntire to make more episodes. The country singer has been very open to returning to the series. "We've really been trying hard to do a reboot of the Reba show," she said on the "Bobby Bones Show" in July 2022. "We wanted to get back together like a reunion and have fun, so hopefully that will happen one day," she added. Fans were not blessed with a reunion — but "The Voice" coach is reuniting with the team behind her beloved sitcom.
On January 29, NBC announced it's working with McEntire and the producers from "Reba" on a new show. Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel, and Mindy Schultheis will reunite on the yet-to-be-named series, according to Deadline. The plot of the new show revolves around McEntire's character inheriting a restaurant from her deceased father, along with a half-sister she never knew existed. The announcement had fans of McEntire's old sitcom in a frenzy. "So excited to hear this! Still watch the Reba sitcom reruns whenever they're on," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She's baaaack!!! Best news ever," another added.
Although the new show was announced, the cast had not yet been selected. It's unclear if "Reba" stars Melissa Peterman, Christopher Rich, Steve Howey, or JoAnna Garcia Swisher might be involved, but there have already been some encouraging signs of a potential reunion.
The Reba cast has reunited before
Before her new show with NBC was announced, Reba McEntire spoke about the difficulties of getting a "Reba" reboot off the ground. "So many obstacles ... Plus getting everyone scheduled together is also hard," the country artist told Deadline in August 2022. "I guess timing and schedule will dictate that in the future," she added.
Reuniting with the full "Reba" cast may have been difficult, but McEntire and former co-star Melissa Peterman collaborated on a couple occasions after their show ended. Peterman was the "One Promise Too Late" singer's co-host for a podcast called "Living and Learning with Reba McEntire" in 2020. "Melissa hops in and asks another question to keep it rolling, so I think we make a good team," McEntire told People at the time. The pair also reunited on-screen when they co-starred in the Lifetime movie "Hammer" in early 2023. According to Peterman, the two have remained close since working on "Reba." "I don't think in any other world we would've met," she told KTLA 5 in January 2023. "I met her on the show and we've been friends ever since," Peterman added.
Later that year, Peterman reunited with other "Reba" alums. She uploaded an Instagram photo in April 2023 alongside Steve Howey and JoAnna Garcia Swisher. The trio were on their way to see McEntire perform. "Omg Van & Cheyenne, BJ love u all," one "Reba" fan replied. Following the performance the "Reba" actors met with the singer for a full group photo (above).