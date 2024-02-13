The Sign Reba McEntire's New TV Show Will Delight Fans Of Her Hit Series Reba

Ever since the sitcom "Reba" came to an end after six seasons in 2007, fans have been clamoring for Reba McEntire to make more episodes. The country singer has been very open to returning to the series. "We've really been trying hard to do a reboot of the Reba show," she said on the "Bobby Bones Show" in July 2022. "We wanted to get back together like a reunion and have fun, so hopefully that will happen one day," she added. Fans were not blessed with a reunion — but "The Voice" coach is reuniting with the team behind her beloved sitcom.

On January 29, NBC announced it's working with McEntire and the producers from "Reba" on a new show. Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel, and Mindy Schultheis will reunite on the yet-to-be-named series, according to Deadline. The plot of the new show revolves around McEntire's character inheriting a restaurant from her deceased father, along with a half-sister she never knew existed. The announcement had fans of McEntire's old sitcom in a frenzy. "So excited to hear this! Still watch the Reba sitcom reruns whenever they're on," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She's baaaack!!! Best news ever," another added.

Although the new show was announced, the cast had not yet been selected. It's unclear if "Reba" stars Melissa Peterman, Christopher Rich, Steve Howey, or JoAnna Garcia Swisher might be involved, but there have already been some encouraging signs of a potential reunion.